ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Georgia Attorney General candidate John Gordon visits Columbus

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nKtf_0fhOlw2G00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Election day is a week away. One of two republican candidates for Georgia Attorney General stopped in Columbus on Tuesday.

Attorney and Republican candidate John Gordon spoke at a luncheon held by the Republican Women of Muscogee-Harris County.

Gordon is running against incumbent Attorney General Chris Carr, who has held the spot since 2016.

After the event, Gordon stopped by the News 3 Studio, where he spoke about fighting and preventing election fraud, crime, and fentanyl drug overdoses.

WATCH: Memorial to honor fallen officers to be held in Columbus May 17

“We also have horrible, horrible problems of fentanyl rushing into our state I was with two people today here at lunch here in Columbus who explained to me that they lost their child to drug overdoses,” said Gordon. “There’s something very horribly wrong going on and I as one person am going to step forward and step-up to try and do what I can to push back.”

In-person advance voting continues through Friday, May 20, 2022, at the City Services Center, Columbus Technical College, and Shirley Winston Park.

Election day is next Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

WATCH: Stacey Jackson sworn in as District Attorney

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Jackson will be sworn in as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney on Friday. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Jackson was tapped by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace former DA Mark Jones back in April. Jones is currently serving a prison sentence after his November 2021 public […]
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Sports
Columbus, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

New District Attorney Stacey Jackson sworn in, ready to ‘get this office corrected and to get it back on track’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A new Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney took his oath of office Friday in Muscogee County. Former defense attorney Stacey Jackson was sworn in by Judge Gil McBride in a ceremony earlier this afternoon. The ceremony was attended by multiple judges from around the Chattahoochee Valley area, along with numerous local […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

National Endangered Species Day: How Georgians can help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today is National Endangered Species Day, a special time to acknowledge the fading populations of certain animals and work together to help. More News from WRBL An endangered species is any species that is at risk of extinction because of a sudden rapid decrease in its population or a loss of […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Election Day#Election Fraud#Republican#The News 3 Studio#The City Services Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Title 42 must remain in place, judge rules

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Friday that the Biden administration must continue expelling migrants at the border under Title 42. Invoked at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Title 42 has allowed U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to immediately […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WRBL News 3

Judge blocks Biden from rolling back Title 42

A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday temporarily stopped the Biden administration from ending Title 42, the Trump-era border management policy that allowed officials to quickly expel foreign nationals at the border under pandemic conditions. More News from WRBL The policy was due to end Monday as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to restructure […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WRBL News 3

Former Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to federal charges

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama sheriff who resigned last year says he is innocent of federal charges that he used improper loans to pay personal expenses including gambling debts. News outlets report former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to federally insured banks during […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Residence on fire in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A residence on fire was spotted in Phenix City, Alabama, early Thursday morning. The residence is located on 10th Ave. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. This is an ongoing story; stay connected with News 3 as more details become available.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police K9 Andy retires

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is celebrating the retirement of K9 Andy! “Andy has been a great asset to the LaGrange Police Department and has had much success in his time with the unit,” LaGrange Police said in a Facebook post. According to officials, in 2016 Andy began his career with LaGrange […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy