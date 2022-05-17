Georgia Attorney General candidate John Gordon visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Election day is a week away. One of two republican candidates for Georgia Attorney General stopped in Columbus on Tuesday.

Attorney and Republican candidate John Gordon spoke at a luncheon held by the Republican Women of Muscogee-Harris County.

Gordon is running against incumbent Attorney General Chris Carr, who has held the spot since 2016.

After the event, Gordon stopped by the News 3 Studio, where he spoke about fighting and preventing election fraud, crime, and fentanyl drug overdoses.

“We also have horrible, horrible problems of fentanyl rushing into our state I was with two people today here at lunch here in Columbus who explained to me that they lost their child to drug overdoses,” said Gordon. “There’s something very horribly wrong going on and I as one person am going to step forward and step-up to try and do what I can to push back.”

In-person advance voting continues through Friday, May 20, 2022, at the City Services Center, Columbus Technical College, and Shirley Winston Park.

Election day is next Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

