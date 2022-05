HOUGHTON – Yoopers for Ukraine is hosting a night of cinema and art at the Rozsa Center on Michigan Tech’s campus next week. Organizers hope the benefit event can raise funds for a Chaplin on the front line. His team lost their emergency vehicle. The proceeds will also pay for med-packs for soldiers. Ukraine and the upper peninsula are connected in a multitude of ways. From immigrant miners who made the trek from Ukraine early in upper peninsula history. And as Ukrainian citizens continue to fight Russian aggression and work to rebuild normal life in the midst of conflict. It’s what we in the copper country call sisu.

