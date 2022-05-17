ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford Are Headed to Yellowstone! Here's What We Know About 1932

By Hattie Lindert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Mirren and Harrison Ford are going back to 1932. The Academy Award-winning actress, 76, and the Academy Award-nominated actor, 79, will star in the next installment of Paramount+'s hit series Yellowstone, the network announced Tuesday. The series, which has a working title of 1932, will begin streaming on...

