Mackenzie Donihoo Announces She is 'No Longer Part' of Oklahoma Softball

After it was announced she would not be returning to the team last week by head coach Patty Gasso , junior utility player Mackenzie Donihoo officially announced on Instagram that she is no longer with the Oklahoma program.

“What a journey,” Donihoo wrote. “Many of you have heard, and many of you have reached out, about the fact that I am no longer part of OU Softball. So much has been said, and I would love to be able to fully share my story to set the record straight. Someday I will. But that time is not now.

“What’s important now is for me to express my sincere thanks…to my teammates, to the coaches, and to the fans who have believed in me throughout my career. You’ve supported this Oklahoma girl through the highs and lows, and I will forever be grateful. To the University of Oklahoma, thank you for the opportunity to earn a scholarship, pursue my education and grow in every area of my life.

“Each experience has molded me into who I am today. Now, it is time to look towards the future and the opportunities that await me. My hope is to continue giving back to the sport that has given me so much, and to continue competing at a high level with the goal of inspiring generations to come. Once again, thank you to all who have been so supportive. I many not know what the future holds right now, but I know Who holds my future.”

Donihoo’s meteoric rise to OU stardom came in last year’s national title run, where she played an instrumental part in the Sooners claiming the 2021 Women’s College World Series title.

But, this season saw her playing time become slimmer as the year progressed, eventually not making the trip with the team to Austin to battle Texas in early April.

“You will not see her (Donihoo) again this season,” Gasso said week. “And that’s pretty much all I’ll say about it.”

AllSooners will provide more updates on the situation and what is next for Donihoo when the information becomes available.