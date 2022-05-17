ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Consumer News: Gas prices in SC jump overnight, the latest on the baby formula shortage impacting the nation

By ABC Columbia Site Staff, CNN
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This evening, GasBuddy reports average gas prices in Columbia increased 7 cents in just 24 hours, to $4.21 a gallon. That’s...

www.abccolumbia.com

live5news.com

More sticker shock: Memorial Day gas prices likely to set all-time record

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers this Memorial Day will be contending with the most expensive holiday weekend at the pump ever recorded, GasBuddy said Thursday. The average gas price in the U.S. topped $4.50 per gallon following a short reprieve in April, and has recently reached new all-time highs. GasBuddy expects the average price from Memorial Day to Labor Day to be $4.40 per gallon nationally.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

USGS reports yets another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was reported near Elgin on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occurred about 6:18 a.m., a few miles east of Elgin. There have been quite a few earthquakes reported during May in […]
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes continue well into May

ELGIN, S.C. — Now five months into the new year and a scattering of earthquakes in the Kershaw County area shows no signs of stopping. The latest earthquake was reported around 6:18 a.m. near Elgin. Maps provided by the U.S. Geological Survey show that the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered off of Kennedy Road near Kirkland Road - both of which are just east of Fort Jackson Road.
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Workers at Columbia Starbucks location on strike

Columbia, S.C. (S.C.)–Some employees at a Midlands Starbucks have gone on strike. In a statement provided to ABC Columbia, an employee representative says the strike is in response to recent firings at the location over attempts to join a union. Employees we spoke with say they want to go...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
live5news.com

1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Midlands Saturday morning. The quake happened about 3 miles east of Elgin at 6:18 a.m. A 1.2 magnitude earthquake was reported earlier in the week near Elgin on Thursday, according to our sister station...
ELGIN, SC
FingerLakes1.com

Do you qualify for up to $1,000 in COVID bonus checks?

Front-line workers will be getting up to $100 in bonus checks. The checks will go employees who were working high-risk jobs during COVID. In Augusta, Georgia, the city is giving back to employees who worked on the front-lines during COVID. The city intends to pay people who worked jobs with high risk of getting infected during the pandemic. Additional details are available here.
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

LaserForm & Machine, Inc. expanding in Richland County, adding over 50 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re in need of a job, dozens of new jobs are coming to Richland County with the expansion of LaserForm & Machine, Inc. The metal fabrication and machine shop announced its expansion Thursday, adding 20,000 square feet at its current manufacturing facility. An investment of $5 million is helping to add more than 50 new jobs to help expand production capabilities.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Micro Extraordinary: An interview with Sha Bowers, owner of Sha Slayage

For this week's Micro Extraordinary feature, we had the opportunity to talk to makeup artist Sha Bowers, the owner of Sha Slayage. Bowers is a 2016 Wade Hampton High School graduate. She currently resides in Columbia, S.C., and attends the University of South Carolina while running her business. How did...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Another quake reported in Elgin

Elgin, S.C. (WOLO)– The series of earthquakes in the Midlands continues. Tonight the US Geological Survey reports a 1.2 magnitude earthquake 3.75 miles southeast of Elgin. This is the 27th earthquake reported in the area since December of ’21.
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Why does my water taste and smell weird in Columbia?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've noticed an earthy smell or taste to your tap water in Columbia recently, it's still completely safe to drink, officials say. The City of Columbia Water and Sewer issued an alert to customers that get their water from the Columbia Canal Water Treatment plant addressing the odd taste and odor in their water. Columbia Water explains that the changes in taste and smell come from naturally occurring algae in Lake Murray that grow in warmer temperatures. This is why it often happens every summer. Although it can be a nuisance, the company says it is completely harmless and is still good for human consumption.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for 2022 to 2023, based on net migration to each metro area. Charleston was ranked...
SPARTANBURG, SC
thenewirmonews.com

S and S Courier and Logistics Ribbon Cutting

On May 6, 2022, The Chapin Chamber Welcomed S and S Courier and Logistics. S and S Courier and Logistics is a courier business, owned and operated by Sylvester Bowers Jr. They are located in Little Mountain, which is where Sylvester grew up. He started in October but really got out there in February. S and S makes deliveries or pickups in SC, GA, and NC.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: “Kitten Palooza” at Pawmetto Lifeline ends Saturday, swim season coming up in Columbia and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pawmetto Lifeline is at full capacity, and it is offering a special adoption event for some homeless felines this weekend. This Friday and Saturday only, “Kitten Palooza” will be celebrated with all kittens adoptions for just $75, or two for $125. All kittens are neutered or spayed, dewormed, microchipped and vaccinated. Pawmetto Lifeline’s adoptions hours will be Friday and Saturday from 12-6 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Driver killed following 2-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County Saturday morning. Master Trooper David Jones with the Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road where the two vehicles involved were traveling westbound. According to...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

