Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Hawaiʻi. A new report informing the community about the impact of cancer across the state was released by the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center’s Hawaiʻi Tumor Registry. The publication, Hawaiʻi Cancer at a Glance, 2014-2018, includes updated cancer statistics and describes the numbers and rates of individuals newly diagnosed with cancer, those surviving after a cancer diagnosis, and deaths that result from cancer. Hawaiʻi’s cancer burden is also compared with that of the United States overall.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO