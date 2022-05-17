ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Paving project in Holyoke may affect driveways, on street parking access

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTSyV_0fhOip2E00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads in Holyoke will be paved this week in Holyoke, which may affect access to driveways.

More than 70 roads in West Springfield to be repaved

Wednesday and Thursday will start the paving of Green Willow Drive, McLellan Drive, Village Road, and Edward Drive. Work begins at 7 a.m. and will last all day. Roads will be open to local traffic but on-street parking will be off limits.

Driveway access may be restricted. If access to driveways is needed, pay attention to the progress of work and let Palmer Paving’s foreman know what your schedule will be.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
West Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
West Springfield, MA
Traffic
Holyoke, MA
Traffic
City
Springfield, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
West Springfield, MA
Government
westernmassnews.com

Hot temperatures prompting early opening of some local spray parks

(WGGB/WSHM) - Some local communities are opening splash pads earlier than planned due to the heat this weekend. On Friday, children in Amherst were already trying to beat the heat ahead of rising temperatures this weekend by playing in the splash pads at Groff Park. “I’m glad it’s open,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Driveways#Palmer Paving#Nexstar Media Inc
WCVB

Boston bridge suddenly closed after inspectors find deterioration

BOSTON — A Massachusetts bridge that crosses MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak train tracks was abruptly closed by MassDOT Friday afternoon. MassDOT said the River Street Bridge in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood would be closed until further notice, effective immediately. Amtrak trains on the Northeast Corridor, as well as...
BOSTON, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee residents rally against plans for Burnett Road truck stop

CHICOPEE – A proposal for a Pilot-operated gas station with a convenience store and a Wendy’s received unanimous opposition from residents of Burnett Road. In response, the Planning Board opted to approve preliminary plans for the site before voting against finalizing the design during their May 5 meeting.
CHICOPEE, MA
wamc.org

An appreciation of Black barbershops takes place in Springfield

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts has officially recognized Black-owned barbershops for their role in promoting mental health. A barber, it is said, is someone with whom you trust your personal style and your personal stories. The barbershop is a space where Black men can sit in the chair, express themselves, and be heard.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
longmeadow.org

Town of Longmeadow Awarded State Grants

LONGMEADOW (May 20, 2022) –Town Manager Lyn N. Simmons is pleased to announce that the Town of Longmeadow was awarded a combined total of $230,819 from three state grants from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER), and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials express concerns over illegal swimming ahead of warm weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the hot temperatures expected in western Mass. this weekend, local safety officials are warning against illegal swimming. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi about how the heat this weekend may have some people looking to cool off, but local pools and spray pads have not yet opened for the season.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy