Bette McKinney Newsome, age 74, died at her Youngsville, NC home on May 20, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Ricky Lee Newsome and her son, John Christopher Newsome, both of Youngsville, her stepson, Clint Newsome (Angie), of Colonial Heights, VA, and her brother, William Smith McKinney, Jr. (Laurie), of Centreville, VA and her niece Lindsay McKinney Holland (Sean) of Round Hill, VA, and nephew Brad McKinney (Shana), and their son Connor of Round Hill, VA.

YOUNGSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO