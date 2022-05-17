ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Former Limestone County educators to pay over $5M in virtual school fraud scheme

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WAFF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Five former Limestone County educators will pay more than $5 million in funds. The five educators, including former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holliday, who played a...

www.waff.com

AL.com

Birmingham, Huntsville areas seeing spikes in COVID again

As COVID-19 numbers rise across Alabama, the state’s largest cities are leading the way. A handful of counties in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas are seeing significant upticks in daily virus cases and positivity rate, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes two of the largest counties in the state.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock announces the sentencing of convicted rapist Joshua Kane Smith

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock announces that Joshua Kane Smith was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Circuit Judge Gregory Nicholas on May 20, 2022, as a result of his rape 1st degree, sex abuse 1st degree and incest plea agreement.    “I would like to thank the minor victim. She showed courage coming forward and disclosing her abuse,” said District Attorney Blaylock.  “After a late winter meeting, the family wanted to protect the victim from further trauma that trial could bring. The family discussed what they thought an appropriate punishment would be and my office stood by the family’s wishes.” The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Kimbrough and Jeremy Cline, and Tracey Smith, pre-trial coordinator, of the District Attorney’s Office.  The case was investigated by Investigator Intae Suh of the Cullman City Police Department with the assistance of Brook’s Place – Child Advocacy Center of Cullman.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Casey White ordered to give DNA sample

TVA customers not expected to see as high an increase in energy costs. Scott Brooks with the Tennessee Valley Authority talked about what customers can expect this summer. $100,000 in property stolen from Athens City Public Works. Updated: 3 hours ago. New video shows the offenders driving through the main...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Energy costs going up this summer

The six-week recruitment campaign kicked off Friday. The two offenders then stole a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, 2011 Dodge Ram 3500, 16′ Double Axle Lone Wolf Trailer and two Toro Zero Turn Mowers. Hartselle defeats Pelham to win State Championship. Updated: 1 hours ago. Hartselle won game two 10-2...
HARTSELLE, AL
