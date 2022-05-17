Former Limestone County educators to pay over $5M in virtual school fraud scheme

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock announces that Joshua Kane Smith was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Circuit Judge Gregory Nicholas on May 20, 2022, as a result of his rape 1st degree, sex abuse 1st degree and incest plea agreement. “I would like to thank the minor victim. She showed courage coming forward and disclosing her abuse,” said District Attorney Blaylock. “After a late winter meeting, the family wanted to protect the victim from further trauma that trial could bring. The family discussed what they thought an appropriate punishment would be and my office stood by the family’s wishes.” The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Kimbrough and Jeremy Cline, and Tracey Smith, pre-trial coordinator, of the District Attorney’s Office. The case was investigated by Investigator Intae Suh of the Cullman City Police Department with the assistance of Brook’s Place – Child Advocacy Center of Cullman.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO