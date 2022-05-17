ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

2022 PGA Championship TV schedule, coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, golf tee times

By Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second major of the 2022 golf season has arrived with the sport looking to set a tone for the remainder of the campaign. The beauty of May will surround Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the PGA Championship returns to to town for the first time since 2007. This year's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 1

TULSA, Okla. -- The second of four major championships this golf season is officially underway with the 2022 PGA Championship teeing off Thursday morning at Southern Hills. With a star-studded field led by 2007 PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods and notably missing long-time rival and defending champion Phil Mickelson, the Wanamaker Trophy is set to change hands with no shortage of storylines on tap.
CBS Sports

NASCAR All-Star Race 2022 odds, start time, TV channel: Computer reveals shocking picks, predictions for Texas

NASCAR has conjured up some new wrinkles for the qualifying and open portions of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, including head-to-head pit road races to determine the pole for the open. But at the end of the day, it will be good ol' fashioned racing that determines who takes home the $1 million prize. There are 20 drivers who have already qualified for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race field by way of a win in 2021 or 2022, one driver who will get in by way of the fan vote and three more spots up for grabs during the open format. That portion of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, while the 24-car race for $1 million is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Kansas Basketball Lands Major Transfer From Conference Rival

Kansas basketball picked up a major addition on Thursday night, and it came at the expense of another Big 12 program. Texas Tech transfer wing Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to Kansas moments ago. He has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-6 McCullar was an honorable mention All-Big 12...
CBS Sports

Preakness Stakes 2022 contenders, odds, post draw, picks, predictions: Legendary expert dodging Secret Oath

Horse racing's 2022 Triple Crown schedule continues on Saturday, when the 2022 Preakness Stakes gets underway from Pimlico Race Course. An American thoroughbred horse race, the Preakness Stakes is held on the third Saturday in May each year at Pimlico. The Preakness Stakes 2022 will run at 1 3/16 miles, or 9.5 furlongs, making it the shortest of the Triple Crown horse races. According to the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite. Epicenter, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, will be tested by other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders like Early Voting (7-2), Secret Oath (9-2) and Simplification (6-1). Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.
racer.com

Indy 500 qualifying weekend schedule

The pace starts to pick up today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where teams are given maximum boost to prepare for two days of qualifying for the Indy 500. Here’s a quick rundown of the schedule, and for a look at the intricate procedures in place for qualifying, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Mark Immelman
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Jim Nantz
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: The weird reality and unknown future for Rickie Fowler

TULSA — There is an inherent finality to Fridays. Half the field knows it will be dismissed, sent packing with whatever dreams they held about what this week could have been. There is, however, usually a paradox to that finality, as it is ephemeral: The next week brings a new event with new challenges and new aspirations that require whatever happened before to be compartmentalized if not outright forgotten.
Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm: "With new shoe, I'm super happy"

Jon Rahm has landed in Southern Hills (Tulsa, Oklahoma) full of confidence after his victory at the Mexico Open two weeks ago, which was his ninth victory on the PGA Tour. The Basque, who ceded the world number one to Scottie Scheffler, is the only player who can take the privileged position from the American, although for that he must win and that his rival makes a shared fifth place, or worse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Cbs Sports#2014 Pga Championship#Espn2#Pga Championship Tv
CBS Sports

Warriors absorb power punch from Luka Doncic, Mavs in Game 2, setting stage for Stephen Curry's knockout blow

SAN FRANCISCO -- You could see it coming before Game 2 even started. Shoot, you could see it coming before Game 1 even ended. The Dallas Mavericks were blown off the court in the first game of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, and you knew they would come out on Friday against the Golden State Warriors with a renewed focus, a better shooting touch and a vengeful, dangerous Luka Doncic.
The Spun

Look: Amanda Renner Reacts To Mito Pereira's Interview

Mito Pereira is leading the PGA Championship. The 27-year-old Chilean golfer is at 9-under for the tournament, heading into the final round on Sunday. Following Saturday's round, he spoke with CBS reporter Amanda Renner. "It's pretty awesome to hear ... It didn't feel real," Pereira said regarding his PGA Championship...
GOLF
CBS Sports

Twins' Joe Ryan: Fans six in win

Ryan (5-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out six. Ryan was efficient, facing 24 batters and retiring 17 on just 79 pitches. In another era, Ryan may have gone deeper into the contest, but manager Rocco Baldelli decided to play the matchups in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Ryan has allowed two runs over 11.2 innings with an 11:2 K:BB in his last two starts since his four-run hiccup against Houston back on May 10. He has a sparkling 2.28 ERA overall this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

2022 NBA Draft: Post-Lottery mock draft

While the four remaining NBA teams continue to be laser-focused on reaching their championship goals, the rest of the league has moved on to planning for next year. There is still plenty that can change ahead of the draft as teams will scour the trade market and meet with countless prospects to make the best choice. However, with the draft lottery finalized and the early order established here is a first-look at our 2022 NBA Mock Draft post lottery edition.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Scheduled start postponed

Cortes won't start Friday against the White Sox as planned, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Cortes will start Saturday's game, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy