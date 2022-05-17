ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sky-high gas prices: Illinois drivers struggling to keep up at the pump

By Kasey Chronis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The price of gas ticks even higher. The national average cost of a regular gallon of gasoline hit $4.52 on Tuesday. This topped Monday’s record of $4.48, which in turn beat Sunday’s record of $4.47. Drivers are struggling to keep up...

Jeffrey Mueller
4d ago

I was in Wisconsin last weekend and noticed the gas was seventy cents a gallon cheaper there. Pritzker raised our gas tax twenty cents last year and put in a yearly raise according to inflation. Convenient he canceled the last gas tax raise until after the election. Vote red!!!!!

JJ
4d ago

Vote the Dumbocrats out of office! Get Trump back in to reverse slo-joe’s antics and his handlers!

jimmy
4d ago

Keep voting for the democrat party. Not my moms or my grandmas Democrat party anymore. Control and Suppression instead of Freedom and Liberty. Let’s Go Brandon!!!

