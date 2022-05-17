ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Senate, governor candidates spend election night in the Midstate

By Lauren Rude
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — Republican voters had many gubernatorial candidates to choose from on Tuesday during the primary general election. Candidate Doug Mastriano, who has been leading in polls, is spending election night in the Midstate. View live updates from abc27’s Sanika Bhargaw above.

In the Senate Republican race, there are seven candidates vying to fill Senator Pat Toomey’s seat when he retires. Three of them are statistically tied in polls: Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick, and Kathy Barnette. abc27’s Seth Kaplan is at Barnette’s election night event as she waits for the results in West Donegal Township, Lancaster County. View live updates from Kaplan, below.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Related
abc27 News

Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s candidates for Lt. Governor have been projected by the Associated Press as Republican State Representative Carrie DelRosso and Democratic State Representative Austin Davis. The candidates will run with their party’s respective gubernatorial nominees, Doug Mastriano for the Republicans and Josh Shapiro for the Democrats. Both of the Lt. Governor candidates […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Rocking the Capitol: GOP incumbents fall to CAP-backed challengers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Voters sent shockwaves through Pennsylvania’s Capitol Tuesday night as several longtime incumbents and some leaders lost to unknown challengers backed by a conservative group that specializes in bumping off Republicans that are not conservative enough. Leo Knepper, political director for Citizens Alliance of Pennsylvania (CAP), says he is feeling good about […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pa Sen. Race: Timeline for a potential Oz, McCormick recount

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate primary election has come and gone, but a winner has yet to be projected for the Republican race with Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick within a few thousand votes of each other. With more than 1.2 million votes cast, Oz and McCormick traded places back and forth atop […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf renews call for legislation to raise Pa. minimum wage

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Secretary Jennifer Berrier of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) sat down with lawmakers on May 19 to call for Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to be raised from $7.25 an hour. Governor Tom Wolf’s minimum wage proposal aims to end the exploitation of Pennsylvania workers across the state. “Right now, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Carrie Lewis DelRosso wins Republican Pennsylvania Lt. Governor primary; AP projects

(WHTM) — Carrie Lewis DelRosso, the Pennsylvania State Representative for the 33rd district, has won the Republican primary for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, the Associated Press projects. With 53% of the vote in DelRosso is leading with over 28%. DelRosso notes on her campaign website that during her time in the state House of Representatives she […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor, Senate candidate John Fetterman underwent a successful pacemaker implant procedure

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and leading Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital after suffering a stroke on Friday. In an updated statement on Tuesday, primary general election day, the candidate’s campaign announced he would be undergoing a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. John […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

‘Minimal issues’ reported during Pa. primary election day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman said Tuesday night that election day was very successful with minimal issues. Long lines led a court to order Berks County polling locations to stay open an extra hour because electronic poll books weren’t working and they had to switch to paper. In Allegheny […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf to present 12 awards of excellence to Dept. of Military and Veteran Affairs employees

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Friday, May 20, Governor Tom Wolf will present Governor’s Awards for Excellence to 12 Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA) members for their work and dedication to the people of Pennsylvania. The awards recognize employees for exemplary service that reflects, “initiative, leadership, innovation, and increased efficiency.” The 12 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. Dept. of Corrections hosting Camp Hill job fair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting a job fair at State Correctional Institution (SCI) Camp Hill on June 7 and 8, 2022. The job fair will be located at 2500 Lisburn Road in Camp Hill. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 7, and 9 […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

Some Jif peanut butter products linked to salmonella cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers should double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter amid a recall, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say. Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
abc27 News

Midstate doctor offers perspective on Fetterman stroke, what to watch out for

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Raymond Reichwein, Penn State Health Stroke Neurologist and Co-Director of its comprehensive stroke center talked to abc27 about the main symptoms of a stroke. The same type of stroke Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, suffered Friday. “The first is sudden onset neurological symptoms one minute you’re […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

New COVID-19 therapeutics now available at Giant, Martins

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – COVID-19 therapeutics, specifically Molnupiravir and/or Paxlovid, are now available at all GIANT and Martin’s in-store pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. These COVID-19 medications must be prescribed by a healthcare provider. The therapeutics will be free of charge regardless of insurance status, and are the only orally administered products to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

PennDOT will start June with job fairs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re looking for work, and have a valid Pennsylvania Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation may have an opening for you. PennDOT has two announced two job fairs will take place on June 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m, at these locations: Lancaster County Maintenance Office2105 […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
