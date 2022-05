After cancellations for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Riverside School was not about to let a little rain get in the way of its Riverside Run. On May 7, nearly 600 runners took part in the beloved community event to support the school — dodging raindrops the whole way. But the rain did not dampen any spirits at the 37th annual event.

