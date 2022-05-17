ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boutique Air submits proposal to Sioux Gateway Airport

By John Murphy
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An airline company submitted a proposal to replace Sky West as the operators of Sioux Gateway Airport.

According to a release from the city of Sioux City, a proposal for Essential Air Service (EAS) was submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation from Boutique Air on Tuesday.

The proposal comes after SkyWest Airlines announced their intention to discontinue EAS flights between Sioux City, Denver, and Chicago back in March due to crew availability and other factors.

Airline company planning to end operation at Sioux Gateway Airport

The release stated that the City of Sioux City sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation earlier in May requesting a reduction in the frequency of EAS flights be reduced from 12 to 7 flights per week beginning July 1, 2022 until SkyWest is able to restore service to EAS minimums, citing the reduction would make the service more viable through the current pilot shortage.

The Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Directors will discuss the proposal from Boutique Air at their monthly board meeting on Thursday.

Assistant City Manager, Mike Collet, stated that even though the company submitted a proposal to them, that doesn’t mean that it will be accepted.

The City stated maintains the previous recommendation to keep SkyWest service with reduced frequency.

