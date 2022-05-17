South Florida Family Makes Plea To Help Find Son’s Suspended Killer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family is heartbroken and begging for answers that can help them catch their son’s suspected killer.

Police say 26-year-old Demetrius Harris was shot and killed back in July near Southwest 270th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade following a heated dispute with neighbors.

Detectives say a man named Joshua Campos is wanted for his murder and on Tuesday, the victim’s family made an emotional plea to bring their family and son justice.

If you know where Campos is call police.