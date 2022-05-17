ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Boy dies after being buried under sand dune at state park

By SAM METZ
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7rpy_0fhOWstX00
Sand Dunes Park Death This 2018 file photo shows Coral Pink Sand Dunes state park near Kanab, Utah. A teenager visiting southern Utah's State Park died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, after he was entrapped beneath a sand dune that had collapsed on him a day prior. Ian Spendlove, a 13 year old from the St. George suburbs, was pronounced dead on Sunday after not regaining brain activity lost in the incident, the Utah State Parks Department said Monday. (The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) (Uncredited)

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A 13-year-old Utah boy has died from his injuries a day after a sand dune he was digging in collapsed and buried him at a state park, officials said Monday.

The boy had been digging a tunnel into the dune at southern Utah's Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park when it collapsed on him Saturday evening, park rangers said.

A family member alerted authorities, and rangers arrived to dig the boy out from what they said was about 6 1/2 feet (2 meters) of sand.

After rangers and Kane County Sheriff’s deputies rescued him, found he had a pulse, and administered CPR, the boy was transported to a St. George hospital and then to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. He died there Sunday after not regaining brain activity, the Utah Division of State Parks Department said.

The boy, Ian Spendlove, was from Santa Clara, a small town about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, officials said Monday.

Campers and off-road drivers flock to the park near the Utah-Arizona border for the vibrant hue of its warm, pink sand, which is made out of eroding Navajo sandstone.

Devan Chavez, a spokesman for the parks agency, said he wasn’t aware of any similar incidents at Coral Pink Sand Dunes, but in 2012, another teen died after being trapped under a collapsed sand dune at Snow Canyon State Park, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest.

Saturday's dune collapse remains under investigation. Rangers said it happened quickly and they did not know how long the boy was buried.

Chavez offered condolences to Spendlove’s family and urged visitors to be safe, wear helmets or life jackets and alert others of recreation plans when in state parks.

“Always recreate with a buddy or someone who can help you or go and get help. And always let someone away from the area know where you’re going and what your plan is,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

At least 2 dead, 44 injured after tornado strikes northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. — Two people are dead, multiple people were injured and "heavy damage" reported after a destructive tornado tore through northern Michigan Friday afternoon, authorities said. The National Weather Service said the tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF-3. Peak winds were estimated to be up...
GAYLORD, MI
WGAU

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — (AP) — A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
WGAU

2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado

Roofs and walls on a busy business stretch were turned to tangled rubble. Mobile homes were destroyed. Tornadoes are so uncommon in northern Michigan that Gaylord doesn't have a siren system to warn people about hazardous weather. The town of 4,200 turned to cleanup Saturday, a day after a tornado...
GAYLORD, MI
WGAU

Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000

DENVER — (AP) — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said. The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
St. George, UT
City
Santa Clara, UT
State
Utah State
WGAU

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
WGAU

Rare northern Michigan tornado kills 1, injures more than 40

GAYLORD, Mich. — (AP) — A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. The twister hit Gaylord, a city...
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Sand Dunes#Park Rangers#Accident#Ap#Kane County Sheriff#Cpr#Navajo
WGAU

Gusty winds fuel wildfires in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado

ALBEQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in west Texas and another that's picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Ballot fiasco delays results in Oregon, vote-by-mail pioneer

OREGON CITY, Ore. — (AP) — Thousands of ballots with blurry barcodes that can't be read by vote-counting machines will delay results by weeks in a key U.S. House race in Oregon's primary election, a shocking development that is giving a black eye to a vote-by-mail pioneer state with a national reputation as a leader on voter access and equity.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — When a gunman began shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon, Shoei Su said he froze. The retired appraiser uses a walker and said he and many of the elderly congregants didn't immediately know what was happening. He said the shooter said nothing before firing on churchgoers who were snapping photos after finishing lunch following last Sunday morning's prayer service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. — (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
WGAU

Former Alabama nurse convicted of murder in husband’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A former Alabama nurse was convicted of administering a fatal dose of insulin to her husband nearly four years ago. Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello was found guilty by a Madison County jury on Thursday, WHNT-TV reported. The jury deliberated for about an hour, according to WAAY-TV.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WGAU

GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby has become a bitter high-dollar contest with the three strongest contenders jockeying for the nomination. The leading candidates are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks who won —...
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

Maryland woman earns college degree day after her 82nd birthday

A Maryland woman had a big week. On Tuesday, she celebrated her 82nd birthday. The next night, she earned a college diploma. Mae A. Beale walked across the stage for her graduation from the University of Maryland Global Campus, WJLA-TV reported. Beale, a native of Washington, D.C., who has lived in Columbia for more than four decades, received a bachelor’s degree in business management to help her event planning business.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WGAU

Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday that the latest...
OMAHA, NE
WGAU

Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill prohibiting all abortions with few exceptions, and providers said they would stop performing the procedure as soon as the governor signs it in the latest example of the GOP’s national push to restrict access to what has been a constitutional right for nearly a half century.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
68K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy