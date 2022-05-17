ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC Alumni Hall of Fame to honor community leaders including McCarthy

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Alumni Association and the Bakersfield College Foundation have announced this year’s inductees into the Alumni Hall of Fame.

Louis Barbich, Shirley Haney, NaTesha “T” Johnson and Congressman Kevin McCarthy will be recognized by the Hall of Fame this summer. The selection committee wanted to recognize alumni who have made a significant impact through their profession, community service or by making a positive influence on others.

Those recognized must have either earned their associate’s degree, transferred from BC to a four-year university or attended classes at BC without earning a degree.

Louis Barbich is a certified public accountant with over 40 years of experience, specializing in diversified and integrated agricultural operations. He serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Club Foundation and is past president of the Bakersfield Country Club. He is also the past chairman of the board of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce.

Find out when high school seniors are graduating

Shirley Haney has fostered over 109 children in her home. With an associate’s degree in child development, Haney worked as a child development teacher and later earned a Kern County Foster Home license. She has also served on committees with the Department of Human Services, influencing changes in policy within the foster care system.

NaTesha Johnson is the founder and owner of Upside Productions Management, which specializes in relationships focused on diversity, equity and inclusion outreach. She has raised $550,000 for local profits through the Bakersfield Wing Festival. She also founded Upside Academy, which provides community service opportunities for middle and high school youth in Kern County. She is the first Black female president of the Bakersfield Fox Theatre and the third Black woman to hold the state-appointed position to the 15th District Agricultural Association.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy serves California’s 23rd district and is the current Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives. A Bakersfield native and fourth-generation Kern County resident, McCarthy was first elected into Congress in 2006. McCarthy says he is committed to preserving and promoting the American dream for hardworking Americans.

    Lou Barbich
    Shirley Haney
    T Johnson
  • Kevin McCarthy

To recognize the honorees, the Hall of Fame will host a dinner on July 7 at the Seven Oaks Country Club. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

