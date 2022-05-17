ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Marte loses grandmother 2 years after wife's death

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlvdI_0fhOVBLR00
Mariners Mets Baseball New York Mets' Starling Marte slides to third base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York. After review, Marte was called safe at third for a triple. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother, which came nearly two years to the day after his wife died of a heart attack.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Marte's grandmother, Ponga Brigida, died unexpectedly. Marte was raised by his grandmother in the Dominican Republic after his mother died when he was 9.

Wednesday will mark two years since Marte's wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.

“It was heart-wrenching talking to him yesterday,” Showalter said. “I don’t think most people realize, he’s had a tough go.

“He’s home for as long as he needs to be there,” he added.

Marte can stay on the bereavement list for three to seven days after being added Monday. Showalter said the team would figure out a way to let him grieve longer if needed.

The 33-year-old Marte signed a $78 million, four-year deal with the Mets as a free agent last offseason. He is hitting .266 with three homers, five stolen bases and a .714 OPS in his first season in Queens.

New York also announced that ace Jacob deGrom had follow-up imaging Monday that showed progressive healing in the stress reaction in his right scapula. The team said he will continue to ramp up his throwing.

DeGrom has not pitched this season and has been expected to be sidelined at least until June. The Mets shifted the two-time Cy Young Award winner to the 60-day injured list last week. He went on the IL opening day, April 7, after injuring his right shoulder blade late in an abbreviated spring training.

“He’s going to move back further and throw harder, and those are good things,” general manager Billy Eppler said.

Right-hander Steve Nogosek was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and righty Adonis Medina added as the 27th player for a doubleheader Tuesday against St. Louis.

New York also said right-hander Trevor Williams would start the opener of Tuesday's doubleheader and righty Taijuan Walker would pitch Game 2.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika catching for Mets on Wednesday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mazeika will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jordan Hicks and the Cardinals. Tomas Nido returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mazeika for 5.7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week six minor league review

The mixed results continued for the Yankees organization. Double-A Somerset won another series and continued to hold on to first place in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division. Meanwhile, both Class-A level teams struggled through the week and are looking for a bounce-back week ahead. Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders. Record:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘The Show’ Episode 1: Joel Sherman, Jon Heyman on Yankees, Mets, trade deadline

The debut of “The Show” is finally here. “The Show” is The Post’s new baseball podcast hosted by Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. New episodes will be released every Tuesday afternoon. With 60 combined years of experience covering the game, The Post’s baseball columnists will take you inside the biggest news and storylines in baseball. Enjoy the debut episode of “The Show.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

LINE: Mets -198, Cardinals +167; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. New York is 11-8 at home and 24-14 overall. The Mets are 19-5 in games when they record eight or more hits. St. Louis is 20-16 overall and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Queens, NY
FOX Sports

Mets face the Cardinals leading series 2-1

LINE: Mets -161, Cardinals +139; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals. New York is 25-14 overall and 12-8 in home games. The Mets are 19-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals vs. Mets Game 2 Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, May 17 (St. Louis Valuable Underdog in Doubleheader)

Mets: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 (Over -105/Under -115) Matz struggled in his first start against his former club, going only four innings while allowing four runs on six hits, but the Mets have been below average against lefties this season. New York is hitting just .204 against southpaws this season and Matz is in line for some positive regression from his 6.40 ERA. He has a FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) of 4.06, meaning that with help from his (elite defensive) teammates behind him his ERA should trend downwards.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Mets' Smith: 'I would love to play every day' if there's a team out there

New York Mets first baseman/designated hitter Dominic Smith is frustrated with his playing time. "I just want to play every day," Smith said, according to Newsday's Anthony Rieber. "To be honest, that's what I want to do. I like where this team is going. I feel like I can impact this team in a number of ways, and that's being (in the lineup) every day, in my opinion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
68K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy