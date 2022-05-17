2022 Kentucky Primary Election results by county

Perennial political candidate Geoff Young is the Democratic nominee for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional district, but the state party and top elected official, Gov. Andy Beshear, say they won’t support him. He’ll face Republican incumbent Rep. Andy Barr during this year’s General Election in November. Young is...
The Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Violation Hotline received numerous complaints from Russell and surrounding counties during the primary election, either pre-election day, on election day, or after polls closed. In Russell County, the hotline received two complaints pre-election classified as “procedural questions.”. Five complaints were called in Clinton...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge on Thursday extended an order blocking key portions of a new Kentucky abortion law that had forced the state's two clinics to temporarily halt abortions. The ruling said that the law's 15-week ban on abortions would remain blocked until the U.S. Supreme Court...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Three incumbent sheriffs lost their primary elections, and four new sheriffs will take office in January. Two Republican candidates filed for sheriff in both Ohio and Daviess County, but no Democrats, meaning Adam Wright of Ohio County and Brad Youngman of Daviess County will most likely run unopposed in November’s general election.
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 32 counties in Kentucky are now listed as yellow zones on the COVID-19 metrics map, according to state numbers posted Friday. Five of those counties are Henderson, Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now...
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky primary election is May 17. Voters will be deciding on several statewide races as well as multiple races across several northern Kentucky counties. One race to watch will be the Kentucky US Senate race. In his pursuit of a third Senate term, U.S. Sen....
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on the historic nomination of former Rep. Charles Booker for the U.S. Senate: “With Charles Booker’s victory tonight, Kentucky Democrats have made history by nominating the first Black candidate to lead a major party ticket heading into a general election in Kentucky. […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Highway officials are going to be cracking down on seat belt violations ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Police agencies across Kentucky are encouraging drivers to buckle up. Kentucky Office of Highway Safety said of the 609 car deaths last year, more than half were either not...
WAVE News - Tuesday night, May 17, 2022. Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth. Sen. Morgan McGarvey announced he has won the Democratic nomination for Congressman John Yarmuth’s seat. Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The two...
A Kentucky Teacher of the Year painted a picture of a dire situation for LGBTQ+ teachers and youth in Kentucky schools in testimony before a Congressional House committee hearing on classroom censorship on Thursday. “I’ve always faced discrimination as a gay teacher, and I’ve weathered the storm because my presence...
Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
A former law enforcement official in Madisonville, Kentucky, advanced in Tuesday's Kentucky primary elections. Former Madisonville Police Chief Wade Williams won the Republican nomination for Kentucky House of Representatives District 4. Election results from Hopkins County officials show Williams won against candidates David Sharp and Bobby Girvin with more than...
(WYMT) - Kentuckians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and make sure their voices were heard. ”That’s just my right,” said voter Emline Montgomery. “Then I don’t have a right to complain if someone gets in there that I’m not really as fond of.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (Cincinnati Enquirer) - A convicted felon in Northern Kentucky could soon have police powers. J.R. Roth won election as a constable in Campbell County on Tuesday night, beating veteran police officer Barrett “B.J.” Champagne in Tuesday’s primary, 56% to 44%. Both are Republicans. No...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
