Kentucky State

2022 Kentucky Primary Election results by county

By WKMS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWKMS will update this page as ballots get counted. The tallies of the lone...

Attorney General’s election violation hotline has numerous complaints from Russell, surrounding counties

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Violation Hotline received numerous complaints from Russell and surrounding counties during the primary election, either pre-election day, on election day, or after polls closed. In Russell County, the hotline received two complaints pre-election classified as “procedural questions.”. Five complaints were called in Clinton...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
Local
Kentucky Government
Judge blocks 'key portions' of Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge on Thursday extended an order blocking key portions of a new Kentucky abortion law that had forced the state's two clinics to temporarily halt abortions. The ruling said that the law's 15-week ban on abortions would remain blocked until the U.S. Supreme Court...
KENTUCKY STATE
Three incumbent sheriffs across Tri-State lose primary election in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Three incumbent sheriffs lost their primary elections, and four new sheriffs will take office in January. Two Republican candidates filed for sheriff in both Ohio and Daviess County, but no Democrats, meaning Adam Wright of Ohio County and Brad Youngman of Daviess County will most likely run unopposed in November’s general election.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
32 Ky. counties in yellow on COVID-19 map

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 32 counties in Kentucky are now listed as yellow zones on the COVID-19 metrics map, according to state numbers posted Friday. Five of those counties are Henderson, Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now...
KENTUCKY STATE
Democrats react to Rep. Booker’s historic nomination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on the historic nomination of former Rep. Charles Booker for the U.S. Senate: “With Charles Booker’s victory tonight, Kentucky Democrats have made history by nominating the first Black candidate to lead a major party ticket heading into a general election in Kentucky. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Rand Paul, Charles Booker will face off for Ky. US Senate seat

WAVE News - Tuesday night, May 17, 2022. Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth. Sen. Morgan McGarvey announced he has won the Democratic nomination for Congressman John Yarmuth’s seat. Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Republican Party
Politics
Elections
Senate
The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wade Williams, Byron Hobgood nominated as candidates in race for State Rep. of Hopkins County

A former law enforcement official in Madisonville, Kentucky, advanced in Tuesday's Kentucky primary elections. Former Madisonville Police Chief Wade Williams won the Republican nomination for Kentucky House of Representatives District 4. Election results from Hopkins County officials show Williams won against candidates David Sharp and Bobby Girvin with more than...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains

(WYMT) - Kentuckians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and make sure their voices were heard. ”That’s just my right,” said voter Emline Montgomery. “Then I don’t have a right to complain if someone gets in there that I’m not really as fond of.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Idaho 2022 primary election results: Live updates in the races for Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the results from the Idaho 2022 primary elections, based on data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts take longer to count ballots and report their vote totals. The election […] The post Idaho 2022 primary election results: Live updates in the races for Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
KENTUCKY STATE

