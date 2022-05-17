Apolinar Solis Jr., 32, of Milford

Molly Layden Miller, 56, of Danville, IL passed away on May 17, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with her family by her side. Molly was born June 4, 1965, the daughter of Edward Joseph and Eileen Green Layden of Hoopeston, IL. Her husband, Paul Offutt, and Molly’s son, Declan Miller survive. Also surviving are seven siblings: Edward (Yvonne) Layden of Hoopeston, Tade (Sue) Layden of Normal, Kay (Jim) Brown of Hoopeston, Margie (Alan) Brewer of Faucett, MO, Colleen (Edward Dority) Layden of Edwards, MO, Abby (Mark) Linesch of Houston, TX and Patrick Layden of Wauwatosa, WI. Others include sister-in-law, Barb Layden of Phoenix, AZ and 20 nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family and friends.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO