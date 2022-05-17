A federal program gives people $30 a month for internet

I’ve been seeing the smoke column from the large wildfire in New Mexico for several days. Unfortunately, the area is experiencing nearly unprecedented dryness and it appears that the fires there will be burning for quite some time. One hundred plus miles to the north of the nation’s largest wildfire, it is also fairly dry here in the San Luis Valley and our surrounding mountains. Regardless of the fact that we are experiencing less drastic conditions than those south of us, the Rio Grande National Forest announced the initiation of Stage I fire restrictions on Friday, May 13. The intent of all fire restrictions, or “fire bans” as they’re commonly called, is to prevent unwanted wildfires as a result of either carelessness or actions by people that didn’t know of the fire risk and potential consequences. And the consequences can be high. The bottom line is that a “forest order” or special law is in effect and the intent is clear; be careful with activities that are known to start fires.

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO