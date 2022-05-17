ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

A federal program gives people $30 a month for internet

By May 17, 2022
Alamosa Valley Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY– A federal program offering $30 to $75 each month to offset the cost of broadband internet service has attracted less than 30% of eligible users in Colorado since it launched in January. But that fraction includes 132,060 Colorado households who have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program,...

alamosanews.com

FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Colorado residents will be paid up to $800

Colorado residents will be getting a stimulus check, worth up to $800. The Colorado Cash Back program will provide relief payments to residents. Colorado Governor, Jared Polis announced the Colorado Cashback program. It will provide stimulus payments to eligible residents. Find additional details here. This program as announced as inflation...
COLORADO STATE
deseret.com

Wildfire updates: Fire leads to evacuation order in this Colorado community

Evacuations were ordered in Montrose, Colorado, due to a wildfire burning south of the Western Colorado community, and the nation’s largest wildfire continues to burn in New Mexico. Wildfires in Colorado. The Simms fire (370 acres burned, Montrose County, no containment status, cause undetermined) is one of five incidents...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico, two pueblos come to cannabis tax agreement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico has reached an agreement with two pueblos about cannabis taxes. Under the agreement, the pueblos of Pojoaque and Picuris have the authority to administer their own taxes for cannabis sales. “New Mexico has a strong history of collaborating with tribes to efficiently administer taxes while recognizing tribal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
99.9 KEKB

Is It Legal to Bury a Beloved Pet in Your Yard in Colorado?

It's never easy to say goodbye to a beloved pet, and losing them can be one of the hardest moments in anyone's life. If a furry companion does cross over the rainbow bridge, its human might consider having a funeral or burial in their backyard. But is burying a pet on your property actually legal to do in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman accused of stealing $240k from Medicaid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Medicaid through fraudulent billing. Thursday, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the Colorado Department of Law has filed charges against Martha Sutherland for submitting Medicaid claims and being paid for psychological testing services that never happened. According to The post Colorado Springs woman accused of stealing $240k from Medicaid appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Several power outages reported in Southern Colorado Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working hard to restore power to residents all across Southern Colorado Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte Avenue has been fixed. The outage reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was restored around 5:30 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRQE News 13

First round of tax rebates heading to New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As early as Thursday, hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans will start seeing an extra $250 in their bank accounts. Just over a month after lawmakers approved cash payments for New Mexicans to help pay for higher costs of living and surging gas prices, the state now says the first round […]
INCOME TAX
OutThere Colorado

New city ranked as 'best place to live' in Colorado, 2nd nationwide

There's a new 'best place to live' in Colorado, according to US News & World Report's annual ranking of America's 150 most populous metros. In the publication's 2022-2023 'best places to live' ranking, Colorado Springs ranked first in the Centennial State and second nationwide, behind only Huntsville, Alabama. This improves on Colorado Springs' previous ranking of sixth last year. Boulder, which ranked as the top spot in the country and Colorado in the previous year, fell to a fourth-place national rank. ...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Small Colorado town not able to water lawns or wash cars during drought

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - Strict water restrictions are in place for a small Colorado community as they state deals with a drought. Officials with the Town of Aguilar announced the tight restrictions on Wednesday:. “Unfortunately, due to the drought the Town of Aguilar will remain on water restrictions until further...
AGUILAR, CO
9NEWS

Stand aside, 303 and 720: Denver's new area code is here

DENVER — For the first time in more than 20 years, Colorado is getting a new area code. Starting on June 17, 2022, telephone customers in the Denver metro will see new area code: 983. Customers in the 303/720 area code region who request new service, an additional line...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious. Coming In June

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Fire restrictions explained

I’ve been seeing the smoke column from the large wildfire in New Mexico for several days. Unfortunately, the area is experiencing nearly unprecedented dryness and it appears that the fires there will be burning for quite some time. One hundred plus miles to the north of the nation’s largest wildfire, it is also fairly dry here in the San Luis Valley and our surrounding mountains. Regardless of the fact that we are experiencing less drastic conditions than those south of us, the Rio Grande National Forest announced the initiation of Stage I fire restrictions on Friday, May 13. The intent of all fire restrictions, or “fire bans” as they’re commonly called, is to prevent unwanted wildfires as a result of either carelessness or actions by people that didn’t know of the fire risk and potential consequences. And the consequences can be high. The bottom line is that a “forest order” or special law is in effect and the intent is clear; be careful with activities that are known to start fires.
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Tracking road conditions across Southern Colorado during spring snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With snow affecting much of the Front Range area, the Colorado Department of Transportation tells drivers to expect slick conditions on the road. According to CDOT, crews will focus on the interstates and other major state-maintained roadways with the highest traffic volumes. Once the storm subsides, crews will plow other The post Tracking road conditions across Southern Colorado during spring snowstorm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE

