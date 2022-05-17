ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Fixed Route, Not Fixed Approach: Adapting Fixed-Route Transit for Optimal Accessibility & Equity in a Pandemic

sjsu.edu
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles Metro began encouraging social distancing among passengers—especially at stations of high-demand routes—and increased fixed-route transit (FRT) services. However, potential impacts of social distancing on the performance of FRT services remain mostly unknown. The latest Mineta Transportation Institute (MTI) research, Optimizing Multimodal Transportation Access to Support...

transweb.sjsu.edu

