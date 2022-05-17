ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

Rollover crash results in oil spill, criminal charges for driver in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEZtX_0fhOPzFf00
Photo Courtesy:  CSP Motor Carrier Safety Section

A rollover crash that took place on Highway 9 last Tuesday involving a semi-truck has resulted in criminal charges for the driver. The driver was charged with reckless driving and endangerment, according to the Silverthorne Police Department.

The crash occurred at around 7:50 AM on Tuesday, near the I-70 interchange in Silverthorne.

According to a report by Summit Daily, the semi-truck driver, Antonio Ramos Lopez, lost control of the vehicle's brakes while he was descending from Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels. In his attempt to exit the interstate, the truck flipped.

Various crews responded to the scene of the accident with clean-up efforts taking roughly 10 hours to complete, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The driver was transported to a hospital from the scene with unknown injuries.

According to Summit Daily's report, the Lopez passed sign on I-70 warning semi-truck operators not to get off of the interstate if their brakes go out.

Lopez is now facing charges of reckless driving and endangerment, the Silverthorne Police Department confirmed.

Comments / 9

SpaceMan
2d ago

well thank goodness he didn't plow into cars and kill a bunch like the last one. Colorado needs to certify these people. they obviously aren't professional quality by a long shot.

Reply(4)
4
Peggy Black
2d ago

hmm maybe maybe the bleeding hearts will feel sorry for the brown man and get our illustrious governor to give him a stern lecture and let him go. After all, the last poor brown man that had a bad truck accident actually killed four people and he only has to go to prison for ten years.

Reply(2)
2
Related
KKTV

Rollover crash closes a Colorado Springs road Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to extricate a person from a vehicle following a rollover crash on the northeast side of the city Wednesday night. Police got the call at about 5:52 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash near Vista Del Pico Boulevard and Vista Del Tierra Drive. The neighborhood is southeast of Woodmen and Marksheffel. Just before 6:30 p.m., CSFD announced one person was on the way to the hospital.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Hit & Run Fatal Accident Kills Pedestrian At Frequent Panhandler Intersection

By Anna Maria Basquez (CBS4) – A man was killed by an SUV late Tuesday at the corner of East Colfax Avenue and North Birch Street. The intersection is known by frequent travelers in the area as one many people would stand at with cardboard signs to ask for help. The accident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. “The pedestrian, an adult male, was on Colfax Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, which left the scene of the crash without rendering aid,” Officer Kurt Barnes, of the Denver Police Department, said in a statement. “A second vehicle may have also struck the pedestrian, a white sedan, unknown make or model. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Denver Police Department or Crime Stoppers, at 720.913.STOP (7867).
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Silverthorne, CO
Silverthorne, CO
Crime & Safety
Silverthorne, CO
Accidents
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Firefighters battle two Rifle fires two days in a row

Colorado River Fire Rescue battled consecutive days of fires Wednesday and Thursday. Local firefighters answered a call around 8:44 a.m. Thursday to a row of storage units ablaze near Cottonwood Springs Park, Colorado River Fire Rescue Prevention Division Chief and Fire Marshal Orrin Moon said. “We got a call of...
RIFLE, CO
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash After Police Attempted to Stop Him for Speeding

Louisiana Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash After Police Attempted to Stop Him for Speeding. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 17, 2022, that on May 6, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street in Calcasieu Parish. John Blake Baldwin, 27, of Sulphur, was killed in the crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Denver Gazette

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Denver

A vehicle struck and killed a man in Denver on Tuesday. The crash occurred at East Colfax Avenue and North Birch Street, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man's name after his family has been notified.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Tunnels#Rollover#Traffic Accident#The Colorado State Patrol#Summit Daily
KKTV

Colorado law enforcement officer charged in daughter’s shooting death

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado law enforcement officer and his wife are both charged in the recent shooting death of their young daughter. Police rushed to a home in the Front Range town of Frederick on May 8 after getting a 911 call reporting a shooting. They found a 3-year-old child suffering critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts at a nearby hospital, she later died. She has since been identified as Avery Elaine Eskam.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

One Dead Following Motorcycle Crash

A man died Saturday morning in Greeley when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup. The crash happened at 1st Avenue and 22nd Street. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling south on 1st Avenue approaching 22nd Street, when a pickup that was heading north on 1st Avenue turned left onto 22nd Street in front of the motorcycle, resulting in the crash.
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Denver Gazette

Motorcyclist dies following I-70 crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 70 on Friday, Denver police announced Tuesday. The crash occurred west of I-270 and closed I-70 at Havana. As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not said what led up to the crash. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the motorcyclist's...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Remains of missing Colorado mom found

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado woman went missing, her remains were recovered. On Thursday, officials with the City of Longmont and the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office provided an update on the tragic case. Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen alive by friends in Longmont on March 18, 2018. Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified as a suspect early into the investigation.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Adams County deputy, wife charged in daughter's death

FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County deputy and his wife both face charges in connection with the death of their three-year-old daughter, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summons to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weld County couple charged in child's shooting death

Prosecutors have charged an Adams County sheriff's deputy and his wife in connection with the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old girl. Elaine and Brett Eskam each face six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. May 8 in Frederick. Officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, prosecutors said. Brett Eskam is still employed by the Adams County Sheriff's Office and is on bereavement leave, said Adam Sherman, a spokesman for the department. Sherman said the agency will conduct an internal investigation. The Eskams are scheduled to appear in court July 18.
WELD COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy