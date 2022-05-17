Rollover crash results in oil spill, criminal charges for driver in Colorado

Photo Courtesy: CSP Motor Carrier Safety Section

A rollover crash that took place on Highway 9 last Tuesday involving a semi-truck has resulted in criminal charges for the driver. The driver was charged with reckless driving and endangerment, according to the Silverthorne Police Department.

The crash occurred at around 7:50 AM on Tuesday, near the I-70 interchange in Silverthorne.

According to a report by Summit Daily, the semi-truck driver, Antonio Ramos Lopez, lost control of the vehicle's brakes while he was descending from Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels. In his attempt to exit the interstate, the truck flipped.

Various crews responded to the scene of the accident with clean-up efforts taking roughly 10 hours to complete, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The driver was transported to a hospital from the scene with unknown injuries.

According to Summit Daily's report, the Lopez passed sign on I-70 warning semi-truck operators not to get off of the interstate if their brakes go out.

Lopez is now facing charges of reckless driving and endangerment, the Silverthorne Police Department confirmed.