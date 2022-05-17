Drew Hawkins pitched a complete-game shutout as Harrisburg rolled to a 5-0 win over Massac County Wednesday in the IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinal at Jay Thompson Field. Hawkins surrendered zero runs on two hits over seven innings, striking out six as Harrisburg improved to 28-6 on the season and will now face the winner of Thursday's other semifinal match pitting Carmi-White County against Fairfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Harrisburg kept knocking on the door in Wednesday's IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinal against Carmi-White County. Finally, in the sixth inning, the Bulldogs kicked the door open to win a 4-2 thriller at Center Park. Down 2-0 in the sixth, Hallie Boggess came up with a seeing eye single to...
MARION -- The Marion Community Unit 2 School District board of education on Tuesday night recognized nine retiring teachers and administrative staff and six noncertified employees. Among the teachers and administrators were MHS dean of students Darrell "Wimbo" Wimberly. The role model for MHS pupils retired after 19 years. Board...
June E. Shurtz, 88, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri. She rejoins her husband of 58 years, Dale E. Shurtz. June was a loving foster mother to the late John Marty Wright, and loving foster grandmother of Jennifer and Dale. June was...
Robin Adair Deck, 81, died April 7, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas after a valiant battle with health issues. A Herrin, Illinois native, she was born December 27, 1940 in Springfield, IL to Harry W. and Ruby Kathryn Jones Deck where her father worked for John L. Lewis. She was...
Crews will continue cleaning up Chester overnight, following wholesale destruction from powerful winds that ripped through Chester late Thursday afternoon. "The damage is widespread, trees are down everywhere, homes are damaged from trees falling on top of them," Chester Mayor Tom Page said at about 8:45 p.m. There were also 600 different areas in town without power, he added.
