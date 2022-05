INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and thunderstorms are possible for the first part of the weekend. Cooler air moves in for Sunday. TODAY: We’re keeping a close eye on a cold front that’s draped across the state. This front will be the trigger for showers and thunderstorms to develop today. The timing and development of thunderstorms all depends on where this front is at the time we see our maximum high temperature today. It looks like we may see showers and thunderstorms pop around 2pm in central Indiana. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s today. It will be breezy but not as windy as it was yesterday. Be prepared for heavy rainfall and gusty winds with some of these thunderstorms.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO