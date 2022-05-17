WR Transfer Jordan Addison Reportedly Down To Texas and USC

The Longhorns are in good position for defending Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison

The Texas Longhorns might be on the verge of landing the biggest remaining prize in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Tuesday, Inside Texas reported that the race for Biletnikoff winning wide receiver transfer Jordan Addison is 'looking more and more like a two-team race' between the Longhorns and the USC Trojans.

The report also stated that the Longhorns and Trojans visits have gone so well, that Addison has no longer intended to take a previously planned visit to Alabama.

Addison, who entered the transfer portal last week, reportedly left the Panthers due to potential NIL opportunities and took a recent visit to both the 40 Acres and to Los Angeles to visit the Trojans.

The Trojans were thought to be the early favorites for Addison, with the first reports of his potential transfer indicating that he was already likely on his way to L.A. However, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns were able to make their way into the conversation themselves and now find themselves in the thick of it. So much in the thick of it, that national recruiting expert Mike Farrell reported that Addison was a 'safe bet' to transfer to the Longhorns.

Addison of course, also has a major connection with the Texas program already, in Longhorns wide receivers coach, Brennan Marion. Marion, who orchestrated a Pitt Panthers' receiving group that was No. 5 in the nation in yards per game (350.2) last season, has been drilling key lessons into Worthy's head early on in spring ball. He also helped Addison finish the year as the nation's top receiver, catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 15.9 yards per catch.

If the Longhorns are able to add Addison he would join other offensive playmakers that have come to Austin through the portal such as receiver Isaiah Neyor, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and quarterback Quinn Ewers in an offense that already features two of the nation's top playmakers -- running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy.

Much like Addison, Worthy was recently recruited by a division one program to leave Austin himself on a NIL deal but elected to remain with the Longhorns.

In Sark's offense, Worthy shined as one of college football's best receivers as a true freshman. He had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdown receptions, with the 12 scores being good for first among freshmen receivers and fifth overall. The 62 catches also led all freshmen and earned him Freshman All-American honors. Texas has also recently lost multiple receivers to the portal themselves with Marcus Washington being the latest entry. Aaron E. Martinez, Austin American-Statesman

Washington is now the seventh Longhorns player to enter the portal this week, joining defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, linebacker/running back Jaden Hullaby , defensive lineman Myron Warren, and defensive end David Abiara . He will join wide receivers Kelvontay Dixon and Dajon Harrison as the third wideout to enter the portal as well.

Will Gallagher, Inside Texas

Since October 15 of the 2021 season, Texas has now lost 22 players to the transfer portal, including five wideouts.

Now, after adding Agiye Hall and Isaiah Neyor, the Longhorns already have one of the most improved receiving corps in the country.

But if they are able to add Addison to the offense as well, alongside the already established stars Xavier Worhty and Bijan Robinson, it would give Texas one of the most dynamic receiving corps in the Big 12 and perhaps, one of the most explosive offenses in the entire country.

Addison looks set to make his decision in the next week.

