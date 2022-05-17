WR Transfer Jordan Addison Reportedly Down To Texas and USC
The Longhorns are in good position for defending Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison
The Texas Longhorns might be on the verge of landing the biggest remaining prize in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Tuesday, Inside Texas reported that the race for Biletnikoff winning wide receiver transfer Jordan Addison is 'looking more and more like a two-team race' between the Longhorns and the USC Trojans.
The report also stated that the Longhorns and Trojans visits have gone so well, that Addison has no longer intended to take a previously planned visit to Alabama.
Addison, who entered the transfer portal last week, reportedly left the Panthers due to potential NIL opportunities and took a recent visit to both the 40 Acres and to Los Angeles to visit the Trojans.
If the Longhorns are able to add Addison he would join other offensive playmakers that have come to Austin through the portal such as receiver Isaiah Neyor, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and quarterback Quinn Ewers in an offense that already features two of the nation's top playmakers -- running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy.
Much like Addison, Worthy was recently recruited by a division one program to leave Austin himself on a NIL deal but elected to remain with the Longhorns.
Since October 15 of the 2021 season, Texas has now lost 22 players to the transfer portal, including five wideouts.
Now, after adding Agiye Hall and Isaiah Neyor, the Longhorns already have one of the most improved receiving corps in the country.
But if they are able to add Addison to the offense as well, alongside the already established stars Xavier Worhty and Bijan Robinson, it would give Texas one of the most dynamic receiving corps in the Big 12 and perhaps, one of the most explosive offenses in the entire country.
Addison looks set to make his decision in the next week.
You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!
Comments / 0