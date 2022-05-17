Drew Barrymore Is Angelic in White Suit & Tie With Platforms at 2022 Webby Awards

Click here to read the full article.

Drew Barrymore suited up to receive her latest award.

The talk-show host attended the 2022 Webby Awards on Monday night in NYC. She received the Special Achievement Award for “her incredible success entertaining online audiences everywhere through ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and its social media content, and connecting consumers with high-quality products through her Beautiful Kitchenware and Flower Beauty brands.” Beauty mogul Patrick Starrr, another winner, presented the award.

For the event, Barrymore rocked a chic menswear look. She paired an oversized white suit jacket with matching white wide-leg trousers. Under the jacket, she donned a white button-up shirt and added a white silky tie to add even more formality to her ensemble. She also carried a white clutch bag with a gold handle. While her shoes were mainly hidden by the long hem of her trousers, a bit of her platform sole peeked out, showing us that she wore a platform shoe in a nude colorway with her suit for an extra boost.

Barrymore’s shoe style ranges from bohemian to glamorous. The “Miss You Already” actress often wears platform boots such as her latest style, but also rotates pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Larroude, most frequently on her talk show. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Dr. Martens boots, Converse sneakers and Crocs slide shoes.

Discover Barrymore’s street style over the years in the gallery.