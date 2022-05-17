ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Drew Barrymore Is Angelic in White Suit & Tie With Platforms at 2022 Webby Awards

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15shrH_0fhOKJIc00

Click here to read the full article.

Drew Barrymore suited up to receive her latest award.

The talk-show host attended the 2022 Webby Awards on Monday night in NYC. She received the Special Achievement Award for “her incredible success entertaining online audiences everywhere through ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and its social media content, and connecting consumers with high-quality products through her Beautiful Kitchenware and Flower Beauty brands.” Beauty mogul Patrick Starrr, another winner, presented the award.

For the event, Barrymore rocked a chic menswear look. She paired an oversized white suit jacket with matching white wide-leg trousers. Under the jacket, she donned a white button-up shirt and added a white silky tie to add even more formality to her ensemble. She also carried a white clutch bag with a gold handle. While her shoes were mainly hidden by the long hem of her trousers, a bit of her platform sole peeked out, showing us that she wore a platform shoe in a nude colorway with her suit for an extra boost.

Barrymore’s shoe style ranges from bohemian to glamorous. The “Miss You Already” actress often wears platform boots such as her latest style, but also rotates pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Larroude, most frequently on her talk show. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Dr. Martens boots, Converse sneakers and Crocs slide shoes.

Discover Barrymore’s street style over the years in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Goes Green In 6-inch See-Through Heels & Edgy Cutout Dress for Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Eva Longoria has been on a serious style spree while attending the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Her latest look comes just a few hours after stepping onto the red carpet at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in a silver sequin gown by Cristina Ottaviano. This time, the “Devious Maids” star was spotted out with her husband Jose Bastón in a green asymmetrical midi dress by Stella McCartney. Woven from luxe silk, Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julia Roberts Kicks Off Her Heels & Twirls Barefoot in Ballerina Skirt After Chopard’s Cannes Film Festival 2022 Party

Click here to read the full article. Julia Roberts got comfy after a long night in heels promoting her projects during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Following the Trophee Chopard event on Wednesday, The “Pretty Woman” star kicked off her shoes and was seen spinning around in a video shared to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s Instagram page on Friday morning. “Somebody’s happy the night is over!” Stewart wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart (@elizabethstewart1) Roberts wore a Dior look consisting of a black blazer with a black tulle skirt. The blazer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Goes Shopping With the Stars in Sheer Maxi Dress, Bralette & Sneakers in Italy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kris Jenner showcased her uber-fabulous sense of style while shopping in the Italian village of Portofino today. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian family swapped her usual monochromatic looks for a cool and comfortable ensemble. For the retail therapy outing, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum wore a semi-sheer chiffon maxi dress. The breezy number was emblazoned with a silver star print all-over and included long, billowy sleeves, a high mock...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Takes Flight in Crop Top, Leggings & Versatile Dad Shoes With Louis Vuitton Luggage

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles knows how to travel in comfortable style. The Olympic gymnast shared her chic athleisure look yesterday with her Instagram followers, writing, “I’m off again” with an airplane emoji. Biles embraced the cozy vibes, donning a white high-neck crop top and shiny black leggings. The star held a blue oversized hoodie slung over her arm and a gray and white tote bag with white lining. Biles also showed off her snazzy Wildflower phone...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Puts Modern Twist on Formal Suiting With Sleek Sneakers Ahead of Cannes Film Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway put a modern twist on formal suiting as she arrived at Nice Airport ahead of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France today. The “Devil Wears Prada” star was greeted by adoring fans as she made her into a parking lot. Hathaway’s ensemble was rooted in classic menswear-inspired suiting. The Golden Globe winner donned a black suit. Her outfit consisted of a sleek blazer that had wide lapels. The overcoat...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

After Getting Married in DMB, Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With ASAP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to TMZ, the fashion icon officially gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The Fenty founder debuted her baby bump back in January with a maternity shoot alongside Rocky. Riri bared her belly proudly in a snowy setting in Harlem, New York. The “Work” singer was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat with baggy jeans and a slew of jewels. While Rocky sported an oversized denim jacket with a cream sweater, leather pants and combat boots. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Jimmy Choo
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Celebrates & Soars in 6-Inch Heels With Floral Yellow Dress for Charity Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Daphne Oz is a dream in florals while celebrating a charity initiative with friends and Net-a-Porter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) In an Instagram post on Monday, Oz modeled an outfit she donned to a lunch that honored the work of The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Net-a-Porter teamed up with the cancer research facility and created a...
ADVOCACY
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angelic#Webby
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS New York

Biggest names in hip-hop mark Notorious BIG's 50th birthday

NEW YORK -- New York City is honoring one of its most legendary home-grown entertainers -- the Notorious B.I.G.He would have turned 50 on Saturday, and some of the biggest names in hip-hop paid tribute to him Friday night.As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, dozens of music industry heavy hitters stepped out for Biggie Smalls, considered one of the most influential rappers of all time."Almost everyone knows who he is. If you don't, like, where have you been? But I want to see the whole world, I want to see so many positive things come out of this," rapper Lil' Kim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

121K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy