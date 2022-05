As summer unofficially kicks off, air travel is back. Gone are the half-empty flights and bottom-of-the-barrel fares that were commonplace during the height of the pandemic: If you plan to fly over the next few months, be prepared for higher-than-normal ticket prices, crowded airports and packed planes. (Case in point: SFO is anticipating more than 12 million passengers between Memorial Day and Labor Day — that’s just 67 percent of pre-pandemic levels, but even so, officials expect parking garages to be full.)

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO