SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Instead of a population loss, the State of Illinois actually set a new record for population growth!. After a review of 2020 data, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that Illinois’ population was under-counted by nearly 2-percent. That means the state’s population grew by nearly 250,000 from 2010 to 2020 and now, has over 13 million people for the first time in state history. The change is not expected to impact the number of representatives in congress.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO