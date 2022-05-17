This 5-star 2023 quarterback just named Florida in his top 7

Florida football’s recruiting team got some great news on Tuesday afternoon when it was reported that 5-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada out of Pittsburg (California) tapered his list of schools to seven, which fortunately included the Orange and Blue. The other programs listed were Oregon, Cal, Miami, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and LSU.

According to On3, the 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound high school junior plans on making his commitment announcement on June 18, which coincides with his father’s birthday, noting that he is “going to be doing the most research possible and picking wherever is best for me and my future.” He has already started working on an official visit to Gainesville, which presumably would come next month.

Florida had previously failed to make his top 10 list released a few months prior to UF’s April 8 scholarship offer, though that is due to the coaching staff turnover at the time. Now that Billy Napier has his army locked and loaded, it is a completely different game out there on the recruiting battleground and the nascent head coach is already making headway with blue-chip prospects like Rashada — a sight for the sore eyes of the Gator Nation.

On the topic of the Gators, Rashada offered the following bit on his feelings toward Florida.

“I believe in Coach Napier and Coach O’Hara and their QB development and getting guys ready for the next level.”

The Californian is the No. 29 prospect overall and the No. 5 quarterback nationally in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite, while the On3 Consensus has him at No. 58 and No. 7, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Oregon out front for Rashada with a 38% chance of landing him.

