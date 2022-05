SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are looking for a suspect after an assault at the Loma Vista apartments in Spokane Valley. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says one person was beaten, possibly with a tool, inside their apartment. An acquaintance showed up at an apartment to get property, went inside, and began beating one of the two men inside...

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO