One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says

TOWN OF PLYMOUTH

A two-vehicle crash claimed a life Monday afternoon on Highway 11 near Roherty Road, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At about 4:49 p.m. Monday, May 16, a red Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Highway 11 crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into an eastbound black Ford F550, according to the release.

The Chevy spun and stopped in the middle of the road before catching fire while the Ford rolled into the ditch. The Ford driver was transported with serious injuries to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. The Chevy driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Rock County Highway Division closed Highway 11 for about five hours while the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstructed and investigated the crash. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

The Rock County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased driver at a later time.