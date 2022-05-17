ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325MOI_0fhO4MGY00

TOWN OF PLYMOUTH

A two-vehicle crash claimed a life Monday afternoon on Highway 11 near Roherty Road, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At about 4:49 p.m. Monday, May 16, a red Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Highway 11 crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into an eastbound black Ford F550, according to the release.

The Chevy spun and stopped in the middle of the road before catching fire while the Ford rolled into the ditch. The Ford driver was transported with serious injuries to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. The Chevy driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Rock County Highway Division closed Highway 11 for about five hours while the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstructed and investigated the crash. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

The Rock County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased driver at a later time.

Comments / 0

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

School in Darlington put on soft lockdown while police search for suspect in domestic incident

DARLINGTON, Wis. — A school in Darlington was put on a soft lockdown Friday while police searched for a man wanted in connection with a domestic incident involving a knife, the Darlington Police Department said. Darlington Police Chief Jason King said officers responded to the domestic incident on Wells Street around 11:05 a.m. By the time officers arrived, the man...
DARLINGTON, WI
nbc15.com

One person killed in Rock County head-on crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died late Monday afternoon, and another driver suffered serious injuries, after two full-size trucks collided head-on along a Rock Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the driver of a red Chevrolet Silverado, whose name was not released, was...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Large Fight, Possible Stabbing Victim on The East Side

Sources are reporting a large fight. It happened around 4:40 am near the area of 11th st, near 20. Reports of several subjects that are fighting. Unconfirmed reports are saying there might be a possible stabbing victim. No other information at this time. If you have any information:. RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. a...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Reported To Have Crashed into A Building

Sources are reporting a bad accident on the West side. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has crashed into a building. Extrication was requested, but was cancelled. Multiple injuries are being reported. Avoid the area. UPDATE: After we posted this, sources said:. It was across the street from dollar general...
ROCKFORD, IL
WISN

Newly released video shows customer shoot George Webb employee in face

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — 12 News obtained video of a shooting inside a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa. Police say a customer allegedly shot an employee in the face after an argument over an incomplete food order escalated. The employee, a 26-year-old father, survived but faces extensive injuries. Two women,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
