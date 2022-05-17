ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn’s Necrofest Lineup Has Devil Master, No/Más, Gel, & More

By James Rettig
Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn’s Necrofest has announced its full 2022 lineup after teasing it out over on Instagram for the past couple weeks. Over three nights in July at Saint Vitus, here are some of the bands that’ll play: Devil Master (ahead of some summer dates where they’ll open for My Chemical Romance), No/Más,...

