Brooklyn’s Necrofest Lineup Has Devil Master, No/Más, Gel, & More

Today, New York City is going all-out to honor the Notorious B.I.G. on what would have been his 50th birthday. Mayor Eric Adams has formally announced today as Big Day and tonight the Empire State Building will be lit up red and white with a crown spinning in its mast designed to pay homage to Biggie’s instant-classic blockbuster debut album, Ready To Die. The Empire State Building is also hosting a ceremony today in partnership with Bad Boy, Atlantic, and Rhino Records and the Christopher Wallace Estate, featuring his mother, Violetta Wallace, as well as his children CJ and Tyanna plus Lil’ Cease, Lil Kim, and other friends and collaborators. Meanwhile the MTA is releasing Biggie-themed MetroCards at three Brooklyn subway stations near his childhood home: Lafayette Avenue, Clinton – Washington Ave., and Atlantic Ave. – Barclays Center. Amazon will also have a tribute art installation set up at the Clinton – Washington Ave. station.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO