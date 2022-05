Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is championing the state as a tourist spot, citing that “Florida sets another record” on vacation trips. In a message directed to supporters from Team DeSantis, the team announced that “for the third quarter in a row, overall visitation to Florida has exceeded pre-pandemic levels,” noting that “from January to March of this year, an estimated 36 million people vacationed in the Sunshine State, which is almost a 40% increase over the first quarter of 2021.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO