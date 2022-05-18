ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Commitment 2022: Washington County primary election results

wtae.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania's 2022 primary elections were held on Tuesday, with some races too close to call. Use...

www.wtae.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County continues to count ballots in tight U.S. Senate race

The Allegheny County election return board reconvened Monday to start reviewing and counting about 2,000 provisional ballots that had been submitted for the May primary. While the process plays out each election, with workers slowly reviewing ballots in the Allegheny County elections warehouse in Pittsburgh’s North Side, a closely contested race for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination is adding pressure to the count this year.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

DEP to get input on proposed mine expansion in Westmoreland, Fayette

State environmental regulators will receive input Wednesday from Donegal area residents who may be affected by the expansion of a coal mine along the Westmoreland-Fayette border. The Department of Environmental Protection will hold a virtual informal conference at 6 p.m. May 25 on a request from LCT Energy LP to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Elections
Pennsylvania Government
Washington State
Washington, PA
Washington County, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania WIC family skips bills to buy infant formula

“I can’t even begin to imagine what families have been up against. It’s critical that both houses of Congress, both parties in Congress respond to this crisis.”. (Pittsburgh) — The national infant formula shortage has been particularly difficult for low-income families with young kids that use a federal nutrition program to purchase food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Fatalities on the road up nationwide and in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — According to the Pennsylvania State Police, of the 525,590 citations issued statewide in 2021, the vast majority — 9,786 — were for "driving too fast for conditions." The second-highest number of citations was less than half of that at 4,134 for "other improper driving actions."
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Jail resumes modified lockdown due to COVID; advocates renew calls to decarcerate

The Allegheny County Jail has returned to a “modified lockdown,” due to rising COVID cases, Warden Orlando Harper announced in a county press release last week. “The jail had been on a good trajectory until recently with much of our operation restored to normal, but the recent increase in COVID infections resulted in our reaching out to our health partners to determine how best to limit the spread,” says Harper in the May 20 release. “Based on that advice, we believe these mitigation efforts are necessary to maintain the health, safety, and security of our incarcerated population and our staff members. Once the number of infections decrease, we can reevaluate and adjust our operations again accordingly.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

‘What changed in that time?’ Two home appraisals, 3 days and $36,000 apart, spur a housing bias complaint

HUD announced a Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity [PAVE] Action Plan, “aimed squarely at dismantling racial bias in the home lending and appraisal process and promoting generational wealth creation through homeownership." The post ‘What changed in that time?’ Two home appraisals, 3 days and $36,000 apart, spur a housing bias complaint appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Lottery ticket worth nearly $1 million sold in Allegheny County

One lucky winner is starting off the workweek on excellent ground. A $940,000 Match 6 prize was sold on Friday at the Giant Eagle Market District at Settlers Ridge in Robinson, officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 6-10-11-13-23-45, to win the $940,000...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

On the brink: With no clear end in sight to population declines, fate of some communities could be in jeopardy

Bob Davis spent only seven years of his childhood in Adamsburg before his family moved to Greensburg in 1966, but the borough made an impression. Davis lived in an old farm house along Main Street. He fondly recalls a bustling town filled with several businesses. There was a service station with one gas pump, a hotel and a tavern. A general store carried basics such as bread and milk, and the popular The Village Inn restaurant served homestyle meals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Massy Harbison marker dedicated on 230-year anniversary of abduction by Native Americans

The Allegheny Township Historical Society dedicated a historical marker and placard honoring pioneer woman Massy Harbison on Sunday. Massy (also spelled Massey in some documents) Harbison was captured by Native Americans in her cabin along the Allegheny River, in what is now River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township. According to Phyllis Framel, a founder of the Allegheny Township Historical Society, the precise location is along the Tredway Trail, at the women’s tee of the golf course’s fourth hole.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin: Police officers hired, zoning officer resigns, paving contract awarded

Irwin officials hired full-time and part-time police officers to replace two members of the force who recently resigned. Council hired Stephen Novotnak of North Huntingdon as a full-time officer. Previously a part-time officer, he will be paid the starting patrolman’s rate of $25.62 per hour, plus benefits afforded in the Irwin police contract.
IRWIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

National Pike Steam Spring show held in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The National Pike Steam Spring show was held in Brownsville over the weekend. Attendants were able to see antique construction and tractors, rope making, rock crushing and more. Various displays, live music, a blacksmith and food vendors contributed to the show. If you missed this one,...
BROWNSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Turnpike reopens between New Stanton and Breezewood after crash cleared

The Pennsylvania Turnpike reopened Monday afternoon following a lengthy closure in both directions between New Stanton and Breezewood because of an overturned tractor-trailer. The crash happened around 9 a.m. between the Somerset and Bedford exits, according to PennDOT. The road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after the wreckage was cleared. Some residual delays at the routes 66 and 22 interchange persisted into the afternoon, according to PennDOT traffic maps. Turnpike traffic was detoured in that direction.
NEW STANTON, PA

