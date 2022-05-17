ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, PA

Bath Farmers’ Market celebrates season opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

By Savannah Brown
homenewspa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bath Farmers’ Market, sponsored this year by Spengler Brown Law Offices and Buy Fresh Buy Local, celebrated their 15th season opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 14 in Monocacy Creek Park, at the clock. In addition to a new day, time and location this...

homenewspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Monroe thrift store hosts bridal gown sale

Here comes the bridal gown sale - with gowns in white, off-white, ivory, light pink and even bright orange camouflage - at the Kunkletown Thrift Store this Sunday. “We love the feeling it gives us when the bride-to-be is happy. We’re a thrift shop for the community, and this definitely helps the community,” said Donna Deihl, store manager.
KUNKLETOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Bath, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Times News

Hotel Bethlehem 100-year anniversary party May 28

Historic Hotel Bethlehem announces it 100th anniversary celebration. The hotel will be hosting an evening of music, exceptional food and drinks, history displays, visits from former famous guests, former general managers, and more throughout the hotel on May 28. Starting at 4:30 p.m., the hotel will be joined by special...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Volunteers#New Day#Food Truck#Food Drink#The Bath Farmers Market#Ak Farms
thevalleyledger.com

North Catasauqua Summer Concert Series

The North Catasauqua Recreation Commission has planned a very active and fun summertime programs in the borough. All programs are free to the public except as noted below, but a monetary donation to our non-profit group dedicated to keeping our local park well maintained, is always welcomed. All events are...
CATASAUQUA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Peddler’s Village to display large sand sculptures

Peddler’s Village in Lahaska will host a major summer-long event featuring large sand sculptures. Free and open to the public from June 8 through Aug. 31, “Bucks County Beach Days: Sand Sculptures in the Village” will showcase six 12-foot-tall sculptures and two smaller ones created by four master sand sculptors. The spectacular sculptures, all of which are due to be completed by June 8 (weather depending), will pay homage to Bucks County’s rich history, landmarks, and scenery.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Juliette Bridals relocates to owners home

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For generations, Juliette Bridals was the cornerstone of downtown businesses in Pottsville. But the store is now moving to a place where customers can feel right at home. Owner Ivana Mercuri relocated the store to her home. "The main reason why we made this move is...
POTTSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 28+ Fantastic Festivals And Events

Bucks County is alive with exciting festivals and happenings this weekend! Join the party at New Hope's PrideFest, indulge in Crossing Vineyard’s Spring Wine and Food Festival and rock out with the first annual PorchFest in Perkasie Borough. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Intense Heat Arrives Saturday as Storms Move Out

The heat will be on this weekend with the hottest temps we've had in the Philadelphia region so far in 2022. A heat advisory is in effect as temperatures scorch this weekend with highs in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday as the humidity makes it feel as hot as around 100.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wind Creek waited too long to address issue of unattended kids at casino | Turkeys & Trophies

Enacting a plan to ensure children aren’t left unattended on a casino property is a great idea, but it’s astonishing that it took 147 incidents involving 268 children over four years at one site for the plan to be developed. That’s our takeaway from the announcement this week that Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem is putting new measures in place to not only deter parents or guardians from leaving kids alone, but detecting incidents as well. To be fair to Wind Creek, Las Vegas Sands owned the casino for part of the four years assessed and deserves some criticism. Blame for the delay in not only enacting the plan, but publicly acknowledging the severity of the problem, also falls on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has regulatory oversight of the casino and should have been pressing this issue much sooner. Even the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over prosecution of criminal activity at the casino, seemed caught off guard by the announcement. The assistant district attorney who handles child abuse cases said neither Wind Creek nor the liquor control board contacted the office about the issue. This was a major oversight considering the role law enforcement could have as a deterrent. As for what’s in Wind Creek’s plan, there will be more signage in and around the casino, increased training for staff, and mobile patrols in parking areas and foot patrols inside by outside security. This is a good start. It would have been better had it happened long before the number of unattended children surpassed 100.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 5.19–5.26

Join Black Forest Deli & Catering in Bethlehem this Friday, May 20, for their famous Kiev dinner. Beginning at 6 p.m., enjoy authentic Ukrainian cuisine served family-style over five courses while engaging with old friends and meeting new ones. What a wonderful way to celebrate Ukrainian people, culture and food! Reserve your spot by emailing blackforestdeli@gmail.com.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Interview with Rob Leiser of Leiser’s Rental Barn – By: Janel Spiegel and Joe Scrizzi

In life sometimes you wind up at places you don’t expect to wind up at. I was invited by my fellow The Valley Ledger contributor and friend, Joe Scrizzi to the Rental Barn, Leiser’s Rental Barn for a photoshoot. It’s one of my favorite places of all-time. It’s such a unique place. Leiser’s has been in business for 74 years. Joe Scrizzi and myself interviewed the owner, Rob Leiser who is full of surprises, the man is a good soul, a hard worker and always working. There are so many fascinating aspects about this place. The barn alone is beautiful.
EASTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks SPCA removes 20 cats, dog from Richland home

The Bucks County SPCA (BCSPCA) rescued 20 sick cats and one dog from a home in Richland Meadows Mobile Home Park in Richland Township on May 6. The animals were living in extremely unsanitary conditions. The property owner had recently been evicted. BCSPCA’s Chief Humane Society Police Officer Nikki Thompson...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy