As a part of an ongoing program which encourages achievement in the classroom as well as on the playing surface, the OHSAA recognizes the top male and female scholar athlete in each school with the OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award. The OHSAA Scholar Athlete award is presented to the top male and female senior student-athlete that has the highest scholastic average after the first semester and has earned a minimum of four varsity letters. This year’s recipients of the OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award for Kenton High School are Andrew Fox & Grace Collins.

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO