Video | Car crushed by train in Duluth, driver escapes just in time

A woman was rescued by police in Flowery Branch after saying she was kidnapped. On Monday, a Flowery Branch Police Officer was patrolling the area of Phil Niekro Boulevard at Atlanta Highway when he noticed a white Nissan Altima had an expired registration. When the officer pulled the car over, a woman got out of the backseat of the car and tried to communicate with officers. After getting a Russian interpreter, they were able to determine that the woman had been forced into the man’s car and he refused to let her leave.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO