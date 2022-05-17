Best of New England: Focusing on ’05 prospects at top of initial rankings

As business picked up at Leo’s Market, the grocery and meat store Leo and Fanny Mencoboni opened in 1946, Mrs. Mencoboni began running out of time to tend to household tasks. So, she resorted to preparing her family’s supper in the back room, methodically stirring the sauce that would envelop their spaghetti. But as the aroma of tomatoes, onions and garlic wafted to the front of Leo’s Market, the future of their business began to shift. The neighbors said they wanted whatever it was that Mrs. Mencoboni was cooking. It soon became clear that their market was destined to transform into a restaurant: La Cantina Italiana.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO