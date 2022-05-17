ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Best of New England: Focusing on ’05 prospects at top of initial rankings

By Jeff Cox
hockeyjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2005 birth year in New England is top heavy with three stars from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program leading the way before the group slims out quickly. Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.),...

www.hockeyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Longtime WCVB sports anchor Mike Lynch recovering from stroke

NEEDHAM, Mass. — WCVB wishes to let the public know that a member of the Channel 5 family, retired sports anchor Mike Lynch, suffered a stroke this past week. All of us at NewsCenter 5 is sending Mike, his wife Mary Ellen and their family our thoughts and prayers.
NEEDHAM, MA
Watertown News

Watertown’s Andrade Will Play Div. I College Football at ACC School

Watertown High School football standout Mason Andrade will be headed to play in the ACC next fall after being offered a spot on the Wake Forest football team. The senior rushed for 1,575 yards in the fall, was named the Middlesex League MVP, and made the Boston Globe’s All-Scholastic team. While it looked like he was going to play at an NCAA Div. II school in Massachusetts, he able to get a spot on a Div. I Power 5 Conference school.
WATERTOWN, MA
WCVB

Craving Italian food? New options in Greater Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Chef and owner of MIDA, Douglass Williams, has opened a second iteration of his Roman-style restaurant inNewton. In operation since June 2021, this location serves the same simple and savory cuisine, plus pizza. Williams first entered the Boston restaurant scene in 2016 when he opened MIDA’s first location in Boston’s South End.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, MA
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Lexington, MA
City
Boston, MA
Eater

Where to Eat Seafood on the South Shore of Massachusetts

As another long New England winter begins to thaw, flocks of Bostonians are planning day trips to the seashore to soak up the sun. If you’re not up for a multi-hour drive to the Cape, the South Shore, which covers a vast area south of Boston from Quincy to Duxbury and beyond, may be a more accessible alternative.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

A home flip by former Patriot Kyle Van Noy and his wife has hit the market in Canton. See inside.

An ex-New England Patriot and his interior designer wife have a nearly $2.7 million Canton house to sell. Former Patriot linebacker, home flipper, and recently signed Los Angeles Charger Kyle Van Noy and his wife, Marissa, flip houses when the athlete isn’t on the playing field. Their latest offering, a 6,510-square-foot home at 30 Bullens Way in Canton, hit the market one year after the couple bought it for $2.2 million.
CANTON, MA
whdh.com

Battle brews between mayors of Boston, Quincy over Long Island Bridge

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A battle between the mayors of Boston and Quincy is heating up over the rebuilding of a bridge between the cities. The City of Boston wants to rebuild a bridge that once connected Moon Island to Long Island, but the mayor of Quincy filed a lawsuit to stop the project.
QUINCY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Leonard
GreenwichTime

New lead in Gardner Museum heist to be discussed at Bruce Museum

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On March 18, 1990, the art community was stunned when a pair of thieves made their way into the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston dressed as police officers, and stole 13 priceless pieces of art. Among the stolen artwork were five pieces from French impressionist Edgar Degas and three works of art from painter Rembrandt van Rijn, according to the Gardner Museum.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

The New Hampshire Home So Extravagant That Even a Realtor Called It Their Dream Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
DOVER, NH
hopkintonindependent.com

Business Profile: La Cantina Italiana serves up irresistible food, memories

As business picked up at Leo’s Market, the grocery and meat store Leo and Fanny Mencoboni opened in 1946, Mrs. Mencoboni began running out of time to tend to household tasks. So, she resorted to preparing her family’s supper in the back room, methodically stirring the sauce that would envelop their spaghetti. But as the aroma of tomatoes, onions and garlic wafted to the front of Leo’s Market, the future of their business began to shift. The neighbors said they wanted whatever it was that Mrs. Mencoboni was cooking. It soon became clear that their market was destined to transform into a restaurant: La Cantina Italiana.
HOPKINTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Usa Hockey#College Hockey#Covid#Ntdp
Boston

Mass. has 3 of the best new hotels in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler

Three Massachusetts hotels are among the hottest new getaways on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler, and two of them are in Boston. The travel publication recently released its 2022 Hot List, which names the best new and newly renovated hotels worldwide, and The Langham Boston, The Newbury Boston, and Faraway Nantucket made the cut. They are the only New England properties on the list of 96 hotels, which includes 22 in the U.S.
BOSTON, MA
irei.com

Grocery-anchored retail portfolio sells for $390m

TA Realty has paid $390 million for nine grocery-anchored shopping centers located across Greater Boston, Mass., and Providence, R.I. Newmark and Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, Gravestar. “This portfolio represented a generational opportunity — the first-time offering of the highest-quality, privately owned collection of shopping centers in New...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire breaks out at Smolak Farms overnight

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A massive fire broke out at Smolak Farms in North Andover early Friday morning. Crews from multiple fire departments, including Methuen and Andover, responded to South Bradford Street to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. It is unclear if any animals were injured in...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

TSA officers at Logan Airport stop 2 passengers with loaded firearms

BOSTON — Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston’s Logan Airport caught two passengers with loaded firearms this week, officials announced Friday. Officers conducting a security screening in Terminal B on Thursday detected a firearm in a man’s carry-on bag and alerted the Massachusetts State Police. Officials say the firearm was loaded with one round chambered and another eight rounds in a magazine.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy