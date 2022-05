The first time I saw a Slingshot was in an Instagram video of Snoop Dogg sliding down the street in a custom-made Slingshot with a chrome blue paint job. Snoop is famous for his affinity for flashy and fly cars, from his classic Caddies to customized school buses. While the Slingshot falls nowhere near what he's used to driving, it made as much noise as any of his other rides.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO