Virginia State

Governor Youngkin Announces Alternative Hiring Process for Individuals with Disabilities

By HRM Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Virginia state government has implemented an alternative hiring process for individuals with disabilities, serving as a model for inclusive employment practices. The process embeds employment of individuals with differing abilities as part of standard hiring policy and the state work...

