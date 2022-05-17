ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Violent Crime Task Force

By HRM Staff
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Glenn Youngkin meets with local officials and community leaders to discuss the recent violent crimes in Petersburg at the Petersburg Library on Monday, May 9, 2022. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today formally announced the creation of...

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Comments / 1

Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Former Norfolk Sheriff Sentenced for Public Corruption

NORFOLK, Va. – A former elected Sheriff of the City of Norfolk was sentenced today to 12 years in prison for defrauding the citizens of Norfolk through bribery schemes. Last August, a jury convicted the former Sheriff of all 11 felonies charged against him. According to court documents, Robert...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Government
City
Newport News, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman guilty of lottery scheme, steals more than $200,000 from elderly across United States

Miller would put the money the victims sent her into her personal bank accounts, and then convert it and funnel it to her co-conspirators. She also forged victim signatures on fraudulent checks, and mailed locked briefcases to victims. Miller told the victims the briefcases contained their winnings, and they would receive the combination once the taxes and fees had been paid to her. Miller had actually packed the briefcases with Hampton Roads newspapers and magazines.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
virginiamercury.com

Shenandoah considers restoring Confederate school names and more Va. headlines

• The Shenandoah County School Board is considering restoring Confederate school names it dropped in 2020.—NBC News. • Attorney General Jason Miyares is asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to unseal records related to a judge who formerly led the Virginia Parole Board. Miyares says the Virginia State Police are assisting in his investigation of the board.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Legislation Ceremonially Signed to Support Virginia’s Military, Veteran Community and Proclamation Honoring Armed Forces Day

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed 23 bills highlighting the priorities of Virginia’s military and veteran community. After delivering remarks, Governor Youngkin also signed a proclamation to honor Armed Forces Day, which will be recognized on May 21, 2022. “Making Virginia the best place for military...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Petersburg tightens curfew for minors and more Va. headlines

• An investigation is underway after a police officer allegedly left a minor at the door of a state-run mental health facility in Staunton without waiting for an employee. “Just told the child to stay, like you would do with a dog,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath. “It’s unacceptable.”—WRIC.
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Violent Crime#Homeland Security#Governor#Commonwealth#The Task Force#Virginians
NBC12

New curfew for minors in Petersburg after spike in violent crime

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A new curfew time went into effect Wednesday night for minors in Petersburg to help gun violence plaguing the city. Police said some of the violence resulted in children being shot. “It just shows that we as a community we’re working toward trying to keep our...
PETERSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
630 WMAL

State Budget Update from Richmond

Following a session in which the Virginia General Assembly failed to pass a state budget, Governor Glenn Youngkin has called legislators backs to Richmond in order to finalize a deal to fund the state for the next two years. While negotiations have advanced, the two chambers in the General Assembly are still yet to find consensus on package supported by both parties.
RICHMOND, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Commonwealth’s April Unemployment Rate Unchanged from March at Three Percent

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3 percent in April, while total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 13,600 jobs. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3 percent is 1.3 percentage points below the rate from a year ago. The labor force increased by 18,281 to 4,329,907, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,324 to 129,771. The number of employed residents rose by 19,605 to 4,200,136. According to BLS household survey data, Virginia’s labor force expanded to over 4.3 million workers in April 2022. Since February of this year, the labor force grew by over 52,000. The average monthly growth in the size of the labor force from February through April of 2022 was 17,352, while the 2021 average was -1,653. Labor force growth March’s labor force growth was the second-largest monthly increase while April’s was the third-largest going back to 1976.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Two words for local governments considering keeping windfall car tax collections: Jim Gilmore

You’ve got to hand it to Jim Gilmore: the Republican former governor knew a winning issue when he saw it. In 1997, Gilmore and his political team came up with the most potent three-word, perfect-for-bumper-stickers campaign mantra I’ve ever seen. “NO CAR TAX.” It was the rocket fuel that propelled him into the Executive Mansion. […] The post Two words for local governments considering keeping windfall car tax collections: Jim Gilmore appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy