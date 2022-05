At first glance, that may sound like a lot of acronyms and yet another certification, but it’s an interesting move for the CNCF, which hasn’t always focused on telco users to the extend that it could have, and an acknowledgment that many of these enterprises are now starting to move away from their existing infrastructure as cloud native solutions reach the kind of maturity that’s necessary to run their networks. It also puts the CNCF back into competition with another open source foundation, the OpenStack Foundation, a project that found a lot of its recent success among telcos.

