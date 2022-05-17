ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jeff Hornacek, Will Weaver not returning to Rockets coaching staff

By Ben DuBose
 4 days ago
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Assistant coaches Jeff Hornacek and Will Weaver will not return to the Rockets for the 2022-23 NBA season, a development first reported by Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston. Both Hornacek and Weaver had been a part of head coach Stephen Silas’ staff the past two seasons.

Hornacek, a former NBA head coach, was particularly involved on offense, while Weaver was active on both sides and served as Houston’s head coach in summer league games. Barbara Turner, a player development assistant last season, is also leaving Silas’ staff.

Assistant coaches who remain in place with the Rockets include lead assistant John Lucas, as well as DeSagana Diop and Rick Higgins.

Following the 2021-22 season, Silas said he was hopeful of having all members of his assistant coaching staff return. However, he said he would not attempt to hold any back from a promotion, if they were offered one. General manager Rafael Stone has made it clear assistant coaching decisions are Silas job, rather than his.

There was no immediate word on potential replacements, though one potential candidate appears to be Mahmoud Abdelfattah, head coach of the G League affiliate Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Vipers. Under Abdelfattah’s leadership, RGV recently won its fourth title in team history.

