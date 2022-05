PARSIPPANY — Tanzania Davis has been named Parsippany’s newest Postmaster. “This has been my first official week and it is a great honor to serve Parsippany as your new Postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the Postal Service’s role in connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are,” said Davis.

