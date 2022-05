For many years, Ross Farrar has been the lead singer for the ever-evolving California punk institution Ceremony. Right now, Farrar is playing to massive crowds every night on the extremely sold-out Turnstile tour, but he’s also got other things going on. A few years ago, Farrar started another band, Spice, which also includes Ceremony drummer Jake Casarotti, as well as members of other bands like Creative Adult. Spice released a great self-titled debut album in 2020, and they followed it up last year with the even better two-song single “A Better Treatment” b/w “Everyone Gets In.” Today, Spice have released their sophomore album Viv, and it rocks.

