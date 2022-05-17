Richard Gere Has a Special Place in His Heart for His 3 Kids! See His Best Parenting Quotes

Pretty Woman star Richard Gere has opened up about becoming a father of three sons several times in the past. The Golden Globe winner welcomed his eldest son, Homer Gere, in 2000 with his second ex-wife, Carey Lowell. He and his third wife, Alejandra Silva, expanded their family after their 2018 wedding with the arrival of two little ones, one year apart in age.

Richard and his first wife, Cindy Crawford, did not welcome any children together. In a 2002 interview with The Guardian, the Pennsylvania native explained that he felt like he slowly warmed up to the idea of being a dad after spending time with Carey’s daughter, Hannah Dunne, from a previous relationship.

“It was actually quite simple. I never had an issue about children one way or the other,” he revealed. “With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage, and it was just a natural thing, caring for this child, having our own child. It was totally spontaneous and right.”

Richard and Carey were officially divorced in 2016 after 14 years of marriage. He further shared how he felt like his time as a stepdad prepared him for his life ahead in a December 2007 interview with The Independent.

“Being a stepfather was an easy ride,” the Hollywood icon admitted. “I got past any fears I had about having children.”

Homer went on to study at Brown University and has stepped out with his famous father for rare public appearances over the years. The pair enjoy attending baseball games together and cheering on their favorite team, the New York Yankees.

The Chicago star went on to marry Alejandra in 2018. They announced that they were expecting their first child together that same year. Their son Alexander arrived in 2019. The humanitarian has continued to gush about her hubby and her family over the years.

“He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I’ve ever met,” Alejandra told Hello! Magazine in March 2019. “What can I say? I’m so in love! How would you feel if each morning you were asked, ‘What would make you happy today?’ Not a day goes by that he doesn’t mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky.”

In April 2020, the pair welcomed another son, whose name has not been made public. The Spanish publicist is also a mother to son Albert, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

Keep scrolling to see everything Richard has said about fatherhood.