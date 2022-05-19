Food Bank of Wyoming hires Rachel Bailey as executive director

CASPER – A nonprofit food bank serving Wyoming has named its first-ever executive director, according to officials from the group.

Food Bank of Wyoming has hired Rachel Bailey into that role, according to a news release Monday evening. She joins from the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, according to spokesperson Aditi Desai from Food Bank of the Rockies, which is affiliated with the Wyoming organization that just made the new hire. Bailey had been the symphony's executive director and had worked there for about a decade, Desai said by phone Tuesday.

Like the orchestra, the food bank is also based in the Casper area. Both organizations, however, have a statewide function. In the case of Food Bank of Wyoming, the group estimates that it distributes enough food every day to make more than 20,000 meals.

Bailey, who grew up in Casper, succeeds Tony Woodell. He stepped down as director of the food organization in December, Desai noted.

There is a significant need for food donations, the state food bank said. "Nearly 68,000 people in Wyoming face hunger, and there is no end in sight. Food Bank of Wyoming distributed more food than ever before in 2021 – over 13 million pounds."