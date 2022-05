Acts of violence unfortunately happen every day. Central Texas isn't immune, and in fact some schools in our area have experienced events that could be described as disturbing to say the least - the most recent of which was the fatal stabbing of a student at Belton High School. The question has once again been brought up of how to make sure that students in school are safe and unharmed. Should schools in Belton, Texas and surrounding areas be equipped with additional security devices?

BELTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO