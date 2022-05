Chelsea began the season with a trophy, won a trophy we’ve never won before to complete the set, and led the league for several months to plenty of title-winning prognostications, but after 61 matches (and still counting), the overall feeling is one of a slight letdown. Finishing in the top-four is just a baseline level of expectations after all, and losing two Cup finals (even if only on penalties) and almost engineering an historic comeback against Real Madrid is not something to commemorate and reminisce about for too long.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO